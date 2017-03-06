Award Winning Documentary Film "THE UNIVERSITY" a Roc Noir Production Screened at SXSWedu

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - The University, a groundbreaking new documentary film following the founding and progress of Singularity University over several years, with deep insights into our collective future, was selected as an official selection for SXSWedu, and screened on the opening day of the festival. In December the film won the Best Documentary film at the L.A. Raw Science Film Festival.

The University is a provocative and compelling documentary that features Stephen Hawking, Ray Kurzweil, Peter Diamandis, Sir Martin Rees, Dean Kamen, Craig Venter, Michio Kaku, Sir Ken Robinson, Will.i.am, and Ashton Kutcher.

The film presents a unique framework and vision of a future being shaped by technological advancements driving breakthrough disruptive changes. Exponential technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, robotics, synthetic biology, nanotechnology, virtual and augmented reality, genetics, the Internet of Things (IoT), healthcare and more are revolutionizing the world we live in.

The film follows the global mission of Singularity University to educate, inspire and empower leaders to apply exponential technologies with a view to impacting positively a billion people in 10 years and to address humanity's grand challenges. The film tracks the start of Singularity University and follows four companies over several years, as they fight to achieve this goal.

This cutting edge documentary addresses the changes being wrought by emerging technologies impacting our lives, lifestyles, and environments, and Singularity University is teaching it all. After all, the best way to teach the future...is to invent it.

More About SXSWedu

The SXSWedu® Conference & Festival fosters and celebrates innovations in learning by hosting a diverse and energetic community of stakeholders across a variety of backgrounds in education. The annual four-day event affords registrants open access to engaging sessions, immersive workshops, interactive learning experiences, film screenings, early-stage startups, business opportunities and networking. Through collaboration, creativity and social action, SXSWedu empowers its global community to Connect. Discover. Impact. SXSWedu is a component of the South by Southwest® family of conferences and festivals. Join the passionate and innovative community at SXSWedu, March 6-9, 2017 in Austin, Texas.

Behind the Scenes of "The University"

The University team include Director: Matt Rutherford, Editor: Carter Gunn (Colony, Toronto Film Festival 2009), Consulting Editor: Francisco Bello (Academy Award® nominee 2008), Composer: Philip Sheppard (Sergio, The Tillman Story, Fear of Thirteen).

Award winning Executive Producers: Ondi Timoner, John Morris, Michael Potter, Chris Stott and Mike Halsall. Co-Executive Producers: Landon Downs, Alex Conconi, Enda O'Coineen, Anitha Vadavatha, Aaron Bare, Lunk Jayanata, and several Associate Producers including David Rose and Janice Leverett.