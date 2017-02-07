Award-Winning HandsOn Gloves Celebrates Business Success After its First National Product Launch in 2016

HandsOn gloves receives prestigious awards from pet industry leaders after their first national product launch in 2016

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - Feb 7, 2017) - HandsOn® Gloves knows how to groom its way to the top of the pet industry after receiving two highly coveted awards in an already crowded trade.

HandsOn, a set of grooming and bathing gloves that pet and livestock owners use to bond and clean their animals, won awards in the grooming category at SuperZoo, a national pet tradeshow, and was named a pet industry all-star by Pet Business Magazine because of its exceptional patented design that can be used wet or dry.

"We are so honored to be recognized by such esteemed leaders in the pet industry," said Jay Michaelson, CEO of HandsOn. "Launching HandsOn nationally and attending various tradeshows has really helped to grow our name."

Out of 700 new pet products featured at Superzoo, HandsOn received the third place award in the pet grooming category for "Best New Product".

Each year Pet Business Magazine honors standout products within the pet industry. In December, HandsOn won the 15th Annual Industry Recognition Award for dog grooming, which celebrates the best the pet care category has to offer.

Tradeshow and magazine editors alike have taken heed to HandsOn's patented scrubbing nodules on the fingers and palm of the product, which provide a deep clean and are excellent for de-shedding. The nodules on the gloves also massage and increase animals' circulation while distributing natural oils for a healthy skin and coat. Additionally, hair does not stick to the gloves. With a simple flick of the wrist, hair releases immediately allowing consumers to get right back to grooming.

The company will also launch new colors and sizes for the gloves in 2017 as well as extending the line with additional revolutionary products. A new junior size of the gloves will also be offered in 2017, which means HandsOn will be available in junior to extra-large sizes.

"We know that children enjoy grooming and bathing their animals too, so it was important to add junior sizing," said Michaelson. "Children will have the opportunity to learn how to care and connect with animals at an early age, and that's important to the HandsOn community."

