Award Winning Live Video Streaming Platform Xpose Joins ON.Lab as Strategic Collaborator

Video Innovator to Demonstrate Next Generation Public Safety Solution at Mobile World Congress

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - Xpose, Inc., recipient of the 9th Annual Mobile Excellence Award for Best Mobile Innovator, announced today that it, together with other partners at ON.Lab, will be demonstrating a ground breaking solution for public safety at Mobile World Congress 2017 (MWC). ON.Lab is a prestigious non-profit organization founded by leading technology companies to bring openness and innovation to the Internet and Cloud for the public good.

Xpose's solution meshes well with ON.Lab's mission: Xpose's Safety-as-a-Service™ was designed with the public good in mind, while its enhanced live video streaming services benefit from the new Mobile M-CORD (Central Office Re-architected as a Datacenter) infrastructure, leveraging recent innovations in Software Defined Networking (SDN). SDN is integral to ON.Lab's philosophy, which supports open, flexible, and operationally cost effective systems to foster innovation.

"We're pleased that companies like Xpose with groundbreaking applications for public safety are participating in ON.Lab," said Aseem Parikh, Vice President, Solutions and Partnerships, ON.Lab/ONF. "Their product provides a great way to demonstrate how a new generation of services benefits from the most advanced telecom architecture ever created to help mankind. Moreover, we're impressed with the Xpose team, whose dedication, expertise, and knowledge made all the difference in bringing a recent demo to life. It was a great collaborative effort."

Xpose joins at a momentous time for ON.Lab's CORD Project and the community advancing the CORD® platform for SDN, NFV and elastic cloud-based service delivery. The consortium lately announced M-CORD, the networking industry's first end-to-end open reference solution for mobile CORD that provides the capabilities needed to unlock 5G innovation across the open networking ecosystem.

CORD Project is hosted by The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit advancing professional open source management for mass collaboration, and the diverse CORD community is comprised of service provider partners AT&T, China Unicom, Google, NTT Communications, SK Telecom, and Verizon, leading vendors Ciena, Cisco, Fujitsu, Intel, NEC, Nokia, Radisys and Samsung, and more than 30 collaborating organizations.

"It's great to be part of the ON.Lab working with brilliant minds to bring the most advanced M-CORD next generation applications to market," said Xpose COO Bob Saffari. "The M-CORD programmable and configurable architecture with advanced cookies allows us to deliver the best quality of service (QoS) with low delay as well as free internet access to consumers, especially when they are in a frightening or dangerous situation. Leveraging the large scale design and architecture of ON.Lab and its partners, we've created a vital, innovative, real world application that is consumer friendly. This relationship is truly a win-win for us and the public."

At the Mobile World Congress ON.Lab/ONF booth in Hall 5, Booth 5I61, Xpose will demonstrate its personal and public Safety-as-a-Service™ software, showing an end-to-end application running on M-CORD which utilizes network cookies to provide 911-like SLA (high-priority, no authentication controls) for video, location, and user metadata traffic.

About Xpose

Xpose, Inc. is a live video streaming, services and analytics company. The company's flagship platform and social companion app employs its patented Shake & Stream™ technology, which is optimized for personal and public safety uses, furthering the Xpose mission: "Make the World a Safer Place". Developing groundbreaking technology with a team of pioneers and visionaries in video codecs, streaming media, interactive TV broadcasting, digital content distribution, and mobile infrastructure, Xpose is collaborating with major telecom infrastructure providers along with security and safety industry leaders to bring the highest performance solution and the best end user experience to the marketplace. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Xpose has offices in the Netherlands and partners across the globe.

About ON.Lab

Open Networking Lab (ON.Lab) has created the leading open source platforms CORD® (Central Office Re-architected as a Datacenter) and ONOS® (Open Network Operating System) (ONOS) for service providers. Founded by SDN's inventors and leaders to foster an open source community to realize the full potential of SDN, ON.Lab brings innovative ideas from leading edge research and delivers high-quality open source platforms on which members of its ecosystem can build solutions. For further information, visit http://onlab.us/.