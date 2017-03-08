Award-Winning Media Brand Gets Name Update: Virtualization & Cloud Review

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - 1105 Enterprise Computing Group announced today that award-winning media brand Virtualization Review has been renamed Virtualization & Cloud Review.

The change reflects the evolving nature of the IT industry and brings the name of the brand more in line with current trends. Virtualization & Cloud Review remains the premier guide for IT administrators and C-level decision makers who want to understand how virtualization and cloud technology impacts their businesses.

"This new name perfectly encapsulates our coverage," said Keith Ward, Editor in Chief of Virtualization & Cloud Review. "We cover the major cloud platforms like Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure, along with the virtualization technologies that make them possible, like software-defined networking (SDN) and software-defined storage (SDS), hyper-convergence, virtual machines and containers. If it makes 'the cloud' go, Virtualization & Cloud Review writes about it."

Virtualization & Cloud Review's print publication, web site and resources such as newsletters, whitepapers, webcasts and blogs provide coverage on server, application, storage and desktop virtualization; software-defined datacenters; backup and disaster recovery; and private and public cloud infrastructure and management.

