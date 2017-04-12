AWeber Customer Solutions Team Named 2017 Service Team of the Year

CHALFONT, PA--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - It brings AWeber - Email Marketing tremendous pleasure to announce that its Customer Solutions team was named Service Team of the Year during the National Customer Service Conference in Atlanta yesterday. The annual All-Star awards, presented by the National Customer Service Association, serve to shine a spotlight on individuals, teams, and organizations that go above and beyond normal customer service duties, live organizational mission and values, and consistently provide excellent service.



Specifically, the Service Team of the Year All-Star award is given to the group or team that, through their collective actions, lives service excellence day in and day out. In AWeber's case, daily service excellence is demonstrated by a passion for creating remarkable experiences and 96% satisfaction across all of its queues -- a score that exceeds many other customer service teams.



"Creating remarkable experiences is the first of our company's six core values and it's something the entire team takes to heart," said Chris Henrich, Director of Customer Solutions. "We'll do everything we can to help a customer get the most out of their email campaign then send an AWeber t-shirt, our famous socks, and a handwritten postcard just to say thanks for being an awesome customer. If we can help our customers and delight them at the same time, we've done our jobs."



The National Customer Service Association received hundreds of submissions for this year's All-Star awards. "Each year, we receive more and more,"said NCSA President, Bill Crutcher. "The quality of the nominations have greatly improved, which makes it even more challenging for the All-Star Committee to review, narrow down, and make their final selections."



The Service Team of the Year award is the third honor AWeber has received so far in 2017 for its outstanding customer service. In February, the company was named a Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service finalist then received two bronze awards for Innovation in Customer Service and Customer Service Department of the Year. Visit the AWeber blog to learn more about AWeber's award-winning customer service.



About AWeber

Founded in 1998, AWeber is one of the world's leading email marketing providers, who helps more than 100,000 businesses, entrepreneurs and bloggers increase sales and profits through its suite of web-based email marketing software. For more information, visit aweber.com, subscribe to the AWeber blog, or follow on Twitter and Facebook.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/12/11G135731/Images/allstars-ba0db06a91f793d19339ec2611933a5c.jpg