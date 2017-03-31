Axe Exploration Announces an Exploration Program and the Results of its Shareholders Annual Meeting

LAVAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Axe Exploration Inc. (TSX VENTURE:AXQ) (the "Company") announces the results of its Shareholders Annual Meeting, held March 30th, 2017, in Laval, Quebec.

The shareholders of the Company approved, by the majority of votes, the appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton as Auditors of the Company. Furthermore, the following four Directors were elected: Mrs David Mc Donald, Pascal Ducharme, Claude Lavoie and Ms Johanne Moreau.

Exploration Works

Exploration works are planned on the Goldpeak Project in 2017.

Grant of stock option

The Board of Directors has approved a grant of 1,000,000 stock options to its directors, under the company's Stock Option Plan.

Each stock option is exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share, for a period of 10 years.

About Axe Exploration

Axe Exploration is a Canadian-based mining exploration Company whose primary mission is the acquisition, exploration and development of gold projects in Canada.

With only 57,357,445 shares outstanding, Axe Exploration is well positioned for the eventual economic mining sector recovery. The Company owns 100% of the Unique, GoldPeak and Commandant Properties as well as 50% of the Destorbelle Property, in partnership with Typhoon Exploration Inc.

