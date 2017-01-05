AXIM Biotech Advances IBS Program After Successful Dosing Study -- SECFilings.com

REDONDO BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 5, 2017) - SECFilings.com, a leading financial news and information portal offering free real time public company filing alerts, announces an article discussing the recent, successful completion of AXIM® Biotechnologies' ( OTCQB : AXIM) pharmacokinetic (PK) study of its CanChew Plus® CBD Gum. The single-dose study on 10 mg and 30 mg concentrations of cannabidiol (CBD) measured blood concentrations after chewing a single piece of gum for 30 minutes. The 30 mg dosage showed excellent bioavailability and will be used in the upcoming AX-1601 clinical trial.

The company will use the dosing data to determine the most optimal dosing for patients involved in its clinical trial, which will evaluate the safety and efficacy of CBD in treating the symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). In pre-clinical studies, CBD has been shown to modulate inflammation by interacting at extra-cannabinoid system receptor sites, such as peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor-gamma and other important targets.

According to Global Data, a research and consulting firm, the global therapeutics market for IBS is set to grow at a 9.9% annual rate from $589.6 million in 2013 to $1.5 billion by 2023. Allergan plc's Linzess is expected to contribute the highest revenue at $307.2 million by 2023, as a second-line treatment in patients suffering from constipation-predominant IBS (IBS-C), although there's growing competition from companies like Abbott Laboratories. AXIM® Biotech appears to be the only company pursuing clinical trials that evaluate CBD for the treatment of IBS.

Please follow the link to read the full article: http://analysis.secfilings.com/articles/144-axim-biotech-advances-ibs-program-after-successful-dosing-study

