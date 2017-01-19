AXIM Biotech Begins CanChew Plus Clinical Trials -- SECFilings.com

REDONDO BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 19, 2017) - SECFilings.com, a leading financial news and information portal offering free real time public company filing alerts, announces the publication of an article covering AXIM® Biotechnologies Inc.'s ( OTCQB : AXIM) recently announced clinical trials evaluating its CanChew Plus® cannabidiol (CBD) gum for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Research has shown that cannabidiol (CBD) has beneficial effects on gastrointestinal disorders. The CBD Project highlights more than ten published studies showing possible benefits. The cannabinoid is theorized to work by acting on endocannabinoid receptors located in the gut, where it reduces inflammation and mitigates the effects of these disorders. However, there is a clear need for more in-depth research to prove CBD's efficacy.

AXIM® Biotech's CanChew Plus® leverages chewing gum as a delivery mechanism that simplifies the process of consuming CBD and increases its bioavailability. Earlier this year, the company completed pharmacokinetic studies that determined the blood concentration of CBD after consuming a single dose of 10 mg CBD and 30 mg CBD gum. The results from these studies will be used to determine the optimal concentration in the IBS patient trial.

The market for IBS treatment is both large and unmet by traditional pharmaceuticals. According to Global Data, a consulting firm, the global therapeutics market for IBS is set to rise from $589.6 million in 2013 to $1.5 billion by 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate of almost 9.9%. The expansion is primarily driven by rising IBS prevalence and improved diagnostics around the world.

