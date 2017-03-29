AXIM Biotech Launches Marinol-Bioequivalent Chewing Gum Program -- SECFilings.com

REDONDO BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 29, 2017) - SECFilings.com, a leading financial news and information portal offering free real time public company filing alerts, announces the publication of an article discussing AXIM® Biotechnologies Inc.'s ( OTCQB : AXIM) recently announced program to develop a functional, controlled-release chewing gum product with synthetic THC as its active ingredient.

AbbVie Inc.'s Marinol® is a cannabinoid pharmaceutical that contains a man-made form of tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC") called dronabinol. Marinol is approved to help manage loss of appetite associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS and for nausea and vomiting associated with cancer chemotherapy in patients that have failed to respond adequately to conventional treatment options.

Marinol is notable because it was the first FDA-approved cannabinoid back in 1985 for nausea and vomiting and 1991 for AIDS-related weight loss. Since the patent expired, dronabinol has been included in four new drug applications ("NDAs") by companies including SVC Pharmaceuticals and Insys Therapeutics Inc. The FDA-approved nature of the compound makes it particularly appealing in the cannabinoid space.

AXIM Biotech has developed an innovative chewing gum delivery system that greatly improves the bioavailability of cannabinoids. On March 28, the company announced an agreement with a US API Company to develop a dronabinol functional, controlled-release chewing gum product that will be bioequivalent to Marinol® and help treat patients with chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting and AIDS patients experiencing appetite loss.

In its current form, Marinol® is delivered through a gel capsule where 90% of the dronabinol is metabolized into 11-OH-THC due to the first-pass metabolism effect in the liver. This causes significant side effects for patients, such as impaired thinking and reactions. The company's patented controlled-release chewing gum bypasses the first pass metabolism and results in decreased side effects for patients using the drug.

