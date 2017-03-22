AXIM Signs CRO Deal with Ophthalmology Trials -- SECFilings.com

REDONDO BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - SECFilings.com, a leading financial news and information portal offering free real-time public company filing alerts, announces the publication of an article discussing AXIM® Biotechnologies Inc.'s ( OTCQB : AXIM) recent engagement of a contract research organization -- or CRO -- to advance the development of its ophthalmology franchise.

The global market for glaucoma and dry eye treatments could surpass $10 billion over the coming years. Since the 1970s, researchers have noticed that cannabinoids could play a vital role in treating these conditions. The application of cannabinoids to the treatment of these conditions could unlock significant long-term potential for both patients and companies bringing these innovative new drugs to market.

AXIM Biotech hopes to harness the power of cannabinoids to treat glaucoma and dry eye through its AX-1603 and AX-1606 clinical programs. Recently, the company retained Ora Inc., a global contract research organization ("CRO"), to perform the company's upcoming product development and clinical trials in these areas. As a leading ophthalmology CRO, Ora has extensive experiencing advancing products from preclinical to post-marketing phases.

The clinical trials will be run under the supervision of Prof. Robert Ritch, Surgeon Director Emeritus and Chief of Glaucoma Services at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York. Prof. Ritch is a world-renowned expert in ophthalmology and glaucoma in particular and has joined the company's Board of Advisors in December 2016 -- a significant win for the company's ophthalmology program.

