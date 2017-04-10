Axine Signs Wastewater Services Agreement with Multinational Computer Electronics Manufacturer

Axine solution eliminates off-site disposal; treats wastewater for reuse

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Award-winning clean technology company Axine Water Technologies (Axine), has signed a wastewater services agreement with a leading supplier of computer storage technologies and solutions. Under the multi-year agreement, Axine will install, monitor, and service a wastewater system at the customer's manufacturing facility in California.

The Axine system will electrochemically treat toxic wastewater contaminated with organic solvents generated during the manufacturing process. Currently, the wastewater is trucked off-site to a remote location for incineration.

The customer's goal of installing the Axine system is twofold. First, to treat the wastewater on-site so it can be beneficially reused. Second, to eliminate the practice of off-site wastewater trucking and disposal. Achieving these goals will enable the customer to streamline operations, reduce costs, lower risks, and improve environmental performance. The agreement follows several months of testing and piloting Axine's technology. The system will be operational in Q2 of this year.

"This project is a great example of how Axine can address wastewater pain points and create value for customers," said Jonathan Rhone, Axine CEO. "We're seeing demand for our solutions from customers across the electronics, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries. They're looking for new solutions that can cost-effectively treat wastewater containing toxic organics or ammonia to lower costs and risks, and simplify operations."

"Axine is a leading clean technology company and a great example of how made-in-British Columbia technology is having a positive impact around the world," said the Honourable Amrik Virk, British Columbia's Minister of Technology, Innovation and Citizens' Services. "Cleantech employment growth, supported by our #BCTECH Strategy, is high with the number of B.C.-based employees up 35% to more than 8,500 - and we look forward to continued growth of the sector."

About Axine Water Technologies

Axine develops low cost, chemical-free solutions for treating ammonia and toxic organics in industrial wastewater addressing multi-billion dollar pain points for customers in the microelectronics, chemical, pharmaceutical, and other industries. Axine solutions are based on a breakthrough electrochemical technology that is compact, modular and integrates into existing treatment plants to target specific pain points without disrupting operations. Our service model enables customers to access the technology with minimal capital investment. This enables them to immediately reduce costs and risks, eliminate off-site wastewater trucking and disposal, improve wastewater system performance, increase water reuse, and ensure compliance.

For more information, please visit www.axinewater.com.