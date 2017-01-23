Axine Water Named to the 2017 Global Cleantech 100

List highlights private companies best positioned world-wide to solve tomorrow's clean technology challenges

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - Axine Water Technologies (Axine), an award-winning developer of low cost, chemical-free solutions for treating ammonia and toxic organics in industrial wastewater today announced it has been named to the 2017 Global Cleantech 100, produced by Cleantech Group (CTG), whose mission is to connect corporations to sustainable innovation. This is the second year in the past three that Axine has made the prestigious list.

The Global Cleantech 100 represents the most innovative and promising ideas impacting the future of a wide-range of industries. Featuring companies that are best positioned to solve tomorrow's clean technology challenges, the Global Cleantech 100 is a comprehensive list of private companies with the highest potential to make significant market impact within a 5-10 year timeframe.

"It is a great honour to be selected among such a prestigious group of global clean tech companies," said Jonathan Rhone, president and CEO of Axine. "This recognition launches a pivotal year for Axine as we accelerate commercial deployment that will disrupt the industrial wastewater market."

"Our customers face multi-billion dollar pain points that cannot be addressed with conventional technology," Mr. Rhone explained. "Our modular solutions integrate seamlessly into customer operations to deliver immediate savings, reduce risk and enhance operational performance. Our service model enables customers to access the technology without spending capital and without taking technology risk."

This year, a record number of Cleantech 100 nominations were received: 9,900 distinct companies from 77 countries. These companies were weighted and scored to create a short list of 325 companies. Short-listed nominees were reviewed by CTG's Expert Panel, resulting in a finalized list of 100 companies from 17 countries.

The 86-member expert panel was drawn equally from leading financial investors and representatives of multi-national corporations and industrials active in technology and innovation scouting across Asia, Europe and North America. The composition of the expert panel broadly represents the global clean tech community, from pioneers and leaders to veterans and new entrants. The diversity of panelists results in a list of companies that command an expansive base of respect and support from many important players within the global clean tech innovation ecosystem.

"As the Global Cleantech 100 program reaches its eighth year," said Richard Youngman, CEO, Cleantech Group, "we see more signals of the ongoing mainstreaming of clean technologies, sustainability, and resource efficiency on its journey towards the point where this is just the normal way business is done."

The complete list of 100 companies was revealed on January 23, 2017 at the 15th annual Cleantech Forum San Francisco: https://i3connect.com/gct100/the-list.

For complete information on Axine's leadership within the clean tech space, access i3 by visiting i3connect.com -- CTG's leading market intelligence platform -- and search for Axine Water Technologies.

The list is accompanied by a full report with commentary and insight on the 2017 Global Cleantech 100 -- authored by CTG, powered by data from i3, and sponsored by Chubb. Download the report at: http://info.cleantech.com/GlobalCleantech100Report2017_GCT100Report2017Submit.html

The complete list of Global Cleantech 100 Expert Panel members is available at https://i3connect.com/gct100/panelist.

About Cleantech Group

Founded in 2002, the mission of Cleantech Group (CTG) is to accelerate sustainable innovation. Our subscriptions, events and programs are all designed to help corporates, investors, and all players in the innovation ecosystem discover and connect with the key companies, trends, and people in the market. Our coverage is global, spans the entire clean technology theme and is relevant to the future of all industries. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, with a growing international presence in London. Our parent company, Enovation Partners, one of Consulting Magazine's 7 to Watch, is based in Chicago.

Learn more at www.enovationpartners.com.

About Axine Water Technologies

Axine develops low cost, chemical-free solutions for treating ammonia and toxic organics in industrial wastewater addressing multi-billion dollar pain points for customers in microelectronics, chemical, pharmaceutical and other industries. Axine solutions are based on a breakthrough electrochemical technology that is compact, modular and integrates into existing treatment plants to target specific pain points without disrupting operations. Our service model enables customers to access the technology with minimal capital investment. This enables them to immediately reduce costs and risks, eliminate off-site wastewater trucking and disposal, improve wastewater system performance, increase water reuse and ensure compliance.

For more information, please visit www.axinewater.com.