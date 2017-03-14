Axiom Real-Time Metrics celebrates the expansion of its operations in Asia, and the establishment of its office in Beijing, China

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Axiom Real-Time Metrics, the premier provider of eClinical software solutions and services to small to mid-sized life sciences organizations, is celebrating the further expansion of its international footprint with the establishment of its office and team in Beijing, China.

Founded in 2001 with headquarters in Toronto, Canada, Axiom has operations in North America, Europe and Asia and clients with trials operating globally.

"Our office in Beijing has been up and running for one year supporting local clients. We now add key team members and representation in Business Development. This follows having resources in place in Hong Kong. Our continued investment in Asia represents our commitment to our clients in the region, and to the further expansion of our global services," shared Andrew Schachter, Founder and CEO.

"Catering to a global audience of leading life sciences organizations, our technology solutions offer benefits to our clients that we strongly believe are unmatched in our space. Our distinction of being Truly Unified is one that our clients understand, and is one which aligns with our Mission to do our part in enabling our clients to act at their fastest. For our clients, this means changing lives. We take our role very seriously and are proud of our accomplishments and the impact that we have had," stated Schachter.

"Our talented team in Beijing works very closely with our international team, and are a key part in ensuring we deliver unparalleled technology and service 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year," continued Schachter.

Axiom's office in Beijing is located in the Chaoyang District and offers room for growth and space for client meetings and onsite training.

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Services include: DM, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. Axiom's eClinical suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15 modules. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. For more information, please visit http://www.axiommetrics.com/