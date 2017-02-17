Axiom Real-Time Metrics exhibiting Fusion eClinical Suite at Outsourcing in Clinical Trials -- West Coast in Burlingame, California

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 17, 2017) - Axiom Real-Time Metrics, the premier provider of eClinical software solutions and services to small to mid-sized life sciences organizations, will be exhibiting at the Outsourcing in Clinical Trials event on the West Coast taking place in Burlingame, California on February 22-23, 2017. Axiom invites attendees to join them for gourmet coffee and a conversation at Booth 36.

OCT West 2017 will bring together over 700 clinical professionals, including senior level executives from the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device sectors to discuss clinical outsourcing strategies and address key challenges within clinical operations.

Axiom's Fusion eClinical suite and the unified modules Randomization, Inventory Management and Safety Management will be showcased at the conference. "Our team is excited to meet with attendees and share information about the benefits and value of our award winning product suite. Fusion delivers powerful, enterprise level software made for small to mid-size organizations. We provide a truly Unified eClinical suite and are always excited to share and illustrate what this distinction of being 'Truly Unified' really means and what sets us apart," says Andrew Schachter CEO and Founder.

Christopher Kata, Axiom's CIO further offers, "Fusion, Axiom's product suite has been engineered with our design & programming teams, and directed through years of client input. All of our technology is delivered from a single source. We provide our 'peerless' Unified product and services to leading edge life science organizations around the world, and, true to our Mission we are partners in this journey together. This means that it eliminates having a separate EDC, randomization and adjudication vendor -- Fusion does it all!"

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Services include: DM, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. Axiom's eClinical suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15 modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. For more information, please visit http://www.axiommetrics.com/.