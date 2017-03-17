Axiom Real-Time Metrics exhibiting Fusion eClinical Suite at Outsourcing in Clinical Trials in Tel Aviv, Israel

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - Axiom Real-Time Metrics, the premier provider of eClinical software solutions and services to small to mid-sized life sciences organizations, will be exhibiting at the Outsourcing in Clinical Trials event taking place in Tel Aviv, Israel on March 21-22, 2017. Axiom invites attendees to join them for a conversation at Booth 14.

OCT Israel 2017 will bring together over 180 clinical professionals, including senior level executives from the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical devices industries to discuss clinical outsourcing strategies and address key challenges within clinical operations.

Axiom's international team continues to expand and now includes a local representative, Amir Millo-Gross, LLB, MBA who is fluent in Hebrew and will be engaging with the attendees at the event.

"Our team is excited to meet with attendees and share information about the benefits and value of our award winning unified eClinical suite, Fusion. It delivers a connected hub that enables sponsors to manage every aspect of their study from a single log-on. This includes EDC, DM, IWRS, inventory management, payment tracking and so much more. We are always excited to share and illustrate what the distinction of being 'Truly Unified' really means and what sets us apart," says Andrew Schachter CEO and Founder.

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Services include: DM, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. Axiom's eClinical suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15 modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. For more information, please visit http://www.axiommetrics.com/.

Attachment Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/17/11G133427/HEBREW_Press_Release_OCT_Israel_2017_FINAL-0f7d7dc44af4b258bb81c59111c9a635.pdf