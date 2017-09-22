Axiom Real-Time Metrics Set To Attend The MedTech Conference

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - September 22, 2017) - Axiom Real-Time Metrics, the premier provider of eClinical solutions and services to small to mid-sized life sciences organizations, is attending The MedTech Conference in San Jose, California, September 25-27. The MedTech Conference is hosted by AdvaMed, the Advanced Medical Technology Association.

Representatives from more than 1,000 medical technology organizations will experience dozens of panels focused on hot button topics within the industry, executive insights from the CEO's Unplugged series, and new products will be showcased by emerging companies.

Team members representing Axiom at the event include Sarah Glofcheskie, Chief Strategy Officer, and Heather Williams, Senior Director of Client Engagement.

"Our focus is on small to mid-sized device, biotech, and pharma companies. We strongly believe that small organizations should be working with best-in-class, enterprise level tools in terms of functionality. A fully unified platform is essential so that your data resides in one spot you need to own your data relationship. Fusion enables single sign-on to all modules and associated data used in your studies. The ability to tailor a suite based on your needs is key - you choose exactly what you need from our 15 modules and complementary services. The service experience, attention to detail, and close working relationships with our clients are what set us apart. Our approach is different, and we'd like to show you how," contributed Sarah Glofcheskie, Chief Strategy Officer.

"Because device trials are often shorter in duration, access to detailed study metrics and the ability to tightly manage inventory are important elements of the study. Fusion eClinical Suite's integrated inventory management module allows our clients to take advantage of predictive re-supply and device accountability, ensuring that sites are prepared each time a potential subject is identified. Axiom's device clients appreciate that they can move their studies forward without compromising, what Fusion offers is both ease-of-use and a pricing structure that fits within their budgets," expressed Heather Williams, Senior Director of Client Engagement.

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Services include: DM, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. Axiom's eClinical suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15 modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. For more information, please visit http://www.axiommetrics.com/.