Axiom Real-Time Metrics Showcasing Fusion eClinical Suite at Outsourcing in Clinical Trials Southern California 2017

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - September 25, 2017) - Axiom Real-Time Metrics, the premier provider of eClinical solutions and services to small to mid-sized life sciences organizations, is exhibiting at Outsourcing in Clinical Trials Southern California 2017, September 27-28. Axiom invites attendees to join the team for a conversation over coffee at Booth 06.

Axiom's representation at OCT Southern California includes Sarah Glofcheskie, Chief Strategy Officer, Heather Williams, Senior Director of Client Engagement, and Aliya Ishak, Project Management Associate.

"Our focus is on small to mid-sized biotech, pharma, and device companies. We strongly believe that small organizations should be working with best-in-class, enterprise-level tools in terms of functionality. A fully unified platform is essential so that your data resides in one spot -- you need to own your data relationship. Fusion enables single sign-on to all modules and associated data used in your studies. The ability to tailor a suite based on your needs is key - you choose exactly what you need from our 15 modules and complementary services. Please stop by our booth for a conversation. Our approach is different, and we'd like to show you how," contributed Sarah Glofcheskie, Chief Strategy Officer.

"Outsourcing is a critical element that must be well managed to achieve success in the life sciences industry, and we are very passionate about playing a key role in our client's technology needs. Our software solutions are relied upon daily by our clients so their teams can effectively manage their studies, and get products to market faster. We collaborate closely with our clients to develop, design, and launch new features and functionalities that solve key problems. Our product road map includes many innovations that are unique to the market and significantly influenced by client input," expressed Heather Williams, Senior Director of Client Engagement.

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Services include: DM, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. Axiom's eClinical suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15 modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. For more information, please visit http://www.axiommetrics.com/.