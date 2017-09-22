Axiom Real-Time Metrics Showcasing Fusion eClinical Suite at the Society for Clinical Data Management 2017 Annual Conference

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - September 22, 2017) - Axiom Real-Time Metrics, the premier provider of eClinical solutions and services to small to mid-sized life sciences organizations, is exhibiting at the Society for Clinical Data Management 2017 Annual Conference in Orlando, Florida from September 24-26. Axiom encourages attendees to join the team for a conversation over coffee at Booth 101.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in interactive data management sessions led by executive speakers and network with exhibitors, sponsors and other data management professionals.

Team members representing Axiom at the event include Andrew Schachter, CEO and Founder, Heather DiFruscia, Senior Project Manager and IWRS Lead, Josee-Sarah Charles-Cadet, Project Manager, Michael-Anthony Palermo, Project Management Associate, and Martin Zielinski, Business Development Coordinator. Attendees are invited to connect with the team to learn more about Axiom's Fusion eClinical Suite and services.

"Our team is always very passionate about sharing the benefits of our award winning Fusion eClinical Suite, and we look forward to speaking with attendees to communicate how their organizations can fully leverage our configurable unified technologies to effectively address their specific needs. Our target market of small to mid-sized life sciences organizations enjoy best-in-class quality of what large enterprises get access to, but at a price which makes for a compelling value proposition. Our complete platform delivers a connected hub that empowers sponsors to successfully manage every aspect of their study from a single log-on. Included in the connected hub are EDC, DM, IWRS, Inventory Management, Payment Tracking, and other significant components," said Andrew Schachter, CEO and Founder.

"Data management is essential part of a trial's success and we as a company focus on the details to consistently maintain clean databases for our clients. As data management needs continuously change throughout the study lifecycle, our teams work collaboratively with our clients to ensure results are successfully delivered to key stakeholders," conveyed Heather DiFruscia, Senior Project Manager and IWRS Lead.

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Services include: DM, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. Axiom's eClinical suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15 modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. For more information, please visit http://www.axiommetrics.com/.