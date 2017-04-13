Axiom Real-Time Metrics Showcasing Fusion eClinical Suite at the World Orphan Drug Congress USA 2017 in Washington, DC

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - Axiom Real-Time Metrics, the premier provider of eClinical software solutions and services to small to mid-sized life sciences organizations, will be exhibiting at the World Orphan Drug Congress taking place in Washington, DC on April 20-21, 2017. Axiom invites attendees to join them for a conversation over gourmet coffee at Booth 517.

The World Orphan Drug Congress will gather over 150 elite speakers and 1,000 professionals from pharma, biotech, patient groups, academics and government -- bringing together the worlds of scientific innovation and commercialization in the orphan drug industry and rare disease communities.

The team representing Axiom at the congress includes Dr. Robert Arbeit, Chief Clinical Scientist, and Andrew Schachter, CEO and Founder.

Axiom's Fusion eClinical suite and the unified modules Randomization, Inventory Management, and Safety Management will be featured at the conference.

"Our team is excited to meet with attendees and share information about the benefits and value of our award winning unified eClinical suite, Fusion. It delivers a connected hub that enables sponsors to manage every aspect of their study from a single log-on. This includes EDC, DM, IWRS, inventory management, payment tracking and so much more. We are always excited to share and illustrate what the distinction of being 'Truly Unified' really means and what sets us apart," expressed Andrew Schachter CEO and Founder.

"One of the aspects that appeals to those running orphan drug studies is the fact that Fusion enables them to minimize the technology required from other assorted vendors and conduct the entire registration study in a single pass. In addition, many orphan drug studies typically include both a registry and randomized arms to speed up the overall data collection and potential approval. Fusion manages all of this from a single platform," shared Dr Robert Arbeit, Axiom's Chief Clinical Scientist.

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Services include: DM, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. Axiom's eClinical suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15 modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. For more information, please visit http://www.axiommetrics.com/.