Axiometrics' Johnsey Transitions to Chairman of the Board/CEO; Walters Named Company President

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - Axiometrics Founder Ron Johnsey has transitioned to the role of chairman of the board and CEO, while Chief Operating Officer Keith Walters has assumed the title of president, effective December 1, 2016, the apartment/student housing research and analysis company announced today. The moves reflect Axiometrics' robust growth in booking revenue, employment and product initiatives.

"Our strong results, including a record 46 percent year-over-year booking increase, have been driven by the success of Keith Walters and the team he has put in place," Mr. Johnsey said. "Accordingly, it is the optimal time for me to transition to the role of chairman of the board and CEO and for Keith to take on new responsibility as president and COO of our growing organization."

Said Mr. Walters: "We have a powerful and attractive platform that delivers the most reliable data on the U.S. apartment and student housing markets. Axiometrics has a business foundation centered on a strong culture, exceptional people and a respected position as the industry's benchmark for accurate market answers. As we add products, new features and compelling performance narratives, Axiometrics will continue our history of setting new standards."

