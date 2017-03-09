Axion Ventures Inc. Announces Name Change and New Symbol "AXV"

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 9, 2017) - Axion Ventures Inc. (formerly, Capstream Ventures Inc.) (the "Company" or "Axion Ventures") (TSX VENTURE:AXV) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated February 1, 2017, the Company has changed its name to "Axion Ventures Inc." to better reflect its portfolio and strategy to be a leading technology investment company.

Effective tomorrow, March 10, 2017, Axion Venture's common shares are expected to commence trading under the new symbol "AXV" on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company also announces that it will launch a new website at www.axionventures.com.

The CUSIP number assigned to the Company's common shares under its new name will be 05465L100. No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages any shareholder concerns in this regard to be directed to such person's broker or agent.

About Axion Ventures

Axion Ventures is an Investment Issuer with interests in: (i) Axion Games Limited, a private online video games development and publishing company with primary operations in Shanghai, China; (ii) Innovega Inc., a private display technology eyewear and contact lense company with offices in San Diego, California and Bellevue, Washington; and (iii) True Axion Games Ltd., a newly formed private video game company with primary operations in Bangkok, Thailand.

On behalf of Axion Ventures Inc.

John Todd Bonner, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibilities for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "proposed" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's strategy, commencing trading under the new symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange; and launch of the new website. Actual future results may differ materially. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Risk factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by forward-looking information include, among other things: technical issues with trading on the TSX Venture Exchange; and regulatory issues. The Company cautions the reader that the above list of risk factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.