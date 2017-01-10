Axios Announces Resignation of Director

MISSISSAUGA, ON--(Marketwired - Jan 10, 2017) - Axios Mobile Assets Corp. (TSX VENTURE: AXA) ("Axios" or the "Company") announced today that John Albright has resigned as a director of the Company in order to focus on other ventures. The resignation is effective immediately.

"On behalf of the Company, we want to thank Mr. Albright for his leadership over the past year and wish him well in the future," said Richard MacDonald, President & CEO.

The Company will take steps to fill Mr. Albright's board seat as soon as practicable.

About Axios Mobile Assets

Axios Mobile Assets Corp. is a supply chain logistics company that is rapidly becoming a key supplier of pooled pallets, primarily to the perishable food industry. The Company's proprietary pallet-based tracking and information system delivers actionable data to help improve supply chain visibility and food safety. Unique attributes of the system include lower total cost, high biosecurity standards, real-time data and lighter weight. Axios is the only pallet pooler in the world with SQF certification in the Provision of Sanitation and Hygiene Services category.

Further information concerning the Company can be found at www.axiosma.com and www.sedar.com.

