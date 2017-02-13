Axios Mobile Assets Announces Management Changes

MISSISSAUGA, ON--(Marketwired - Feb 13, 2017) - Axios Mobile Assets Corp. (TSX VENTURE: AXA) ("Axios" or the "Company") today announced that Marc Topacio has resigned as the Company's Interim Chief Financial Officer. The Company will be reviewing alternatives to replace Mr. Topoacio in light of the state of the Company's current operations as set forth in its press release dated February 10, 2017.

About Axios Mobile Assets

Axios Mobile Assets Corp. is a supply chain logistics company that is rapidly becoming a key supplier of pooled pallets, primarily to the perishable food industry. The Company's proprietary pallet-based tracking and information system delivers actionable data to help improve supply chain visibility and food safety. Unique attributes of the system include lower total cost, high biosecurity standards, real-time data and lighter weight. Axios is the only pallet pooler in the world with SQF certification in the Provision of Sanitation and Hygiene Services category.

Further information concerning the Company can be found at www.axiosma.com and www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. In addition, the Company has a history of net losses and negative working capital. The Company's continued viability, therefore, is dependent on its ability to drive significant improvements in operating efficiency going forward to achieve profitability, and on its ability to continue to secure new financing to fund operations until profitability is achieved. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated by third parties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risk factors set forth in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended September 30, 2016 under the heading "Risk Factors", a copy of which is filed on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. These statements are made as at the date hereof and unless otherwise required by law, the Company does not intend, or assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE