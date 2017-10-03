Axonify Responds to Market Frustration Around Ineffective Content That Fails to Drive Business Results with Axonify Content Exchange Launch

The new content exchange houses thousands of video-based micro-learning topics that are architected to engage employees and drive results

Axonify, the company behind the world's first Employee Knowledge Platform, announced today the launch of the Axonify Content Exchange™, a vast library of content that offers thousands of on-demand video and question-based micro-learning topics, purpose-built to impact employee performance that leads to results.

Offering 7,000+ topics that address today's top business challenges, like compliance, cybersecurity, workplace safety, sales and more, the Content Exchange makes it easy for companies to power their Axonify Employee Knowledge Platform with new, fresh content that is built to drive the results they want.

Built in response to growing market frustrations around ineffective training content that consumes the bulk of L&D budgets today, Axonify's Content Exchange provides the perfect fuel for employees who must remember critical information to do their jobs effectively.

"Organizations spend an enormous amount of money creating and acquiring learning content, but still struggle with making sure the content drives results," said David Wentworth, Principal Analyst, Learning and Development at Brandon Hall Group. "Axonify's approach to the content puzzle helps put learning closer to the point of performance, which aligns perfectly with Brandon Hall Group's Learning & Performance Convergence model. The model is designed to help companies more closely link learning with both individual and organizational performance outcomes-and the right content is the key to its success."

Micro-topics available through the Content Exchange have been strategically architected using the Axonify Instructional Design Methodology™ (IDM). IDM starts with a clearly defined business outcome, and then works back to guide the entire eco-system of relevant content to achieve it. By starting with the business objective in mind, every piece of content focuses on the information employees need to know and serves up the right mix of learning to help them remember and apply that knowledge on the job.

Axonify has partnered with the world's leading providers and industry experts, such as BizLibrary, to stock the Content Exchange with results-focused lessons covering the most important topics currently facing organizations.

"We are very excited to be partnering with Axonify," said Dean Pichee, CEO of BizLibrary. "Axonify and BizLibrary share a similar vision on what's needed to make corporate learning relevant to the business, and we are confident that the combination of BizLibrary's microlearning content with Axonify's Employee Knowledge Platform is the perfect way to keep employees engaged with the right content, at the right time-while driving the measureable business results that you want for your organization."

"The content that's housed in the new Axonify Content Exchange is the perfect fuel for our Employee Knowledge Platform," said Carol Leaman, CEO of Axonify. "When the right content is fed through our platform, our adaptive algorithm helps build and sustain knowledge that translates directly into employee performance and results. Our customers have high levels of engagement with Axonify and consume content quickly. Our new content library allows our customers to keep pace with changing business needs, and introduce new, fresh content that is designed to drive meaningful impact."

About Axonify

Axonify is pushing beyond the boundaries of eLearning with the introduction of the world's first Employee Knowledge Platform. Powerhouse brands like Walmart, Toyota and Johnson & Johnson are leveraging the Axonify platform to fuel their employees with the knowledge they need to be successful on the job. Built with the fundamentals of brain science, adaptive learning, gamification, microlearning and knowledge-on-demand at its core, the award-winning Axonify Employee Knowledge Platform is proven to encourage employees to take the right actions-ultimately driving business outcomes that increase revenue or decrease expenses. Through its unique analytics and reporting capabilities, Axonify is the only solution that allows organizations to finally tie the impact of employee knowledge to behavior change to bottom line results. Axonify: Fuel your people + power your organization.

About BizLibrary

BizLibrary is a leading provider of online employee training solutions. Our award-winning online training library contains nearly 7,000 micro-video lessons, video courses, interactive videos, and elearning courses covering a wide variety of topic areas and includes additional support materials to further increase learning retention. Our learning technology platform is powerful and easy to use. All of our online training solutions are mobile-ready, allowing learners unlimited access to training content on any device, anytime and anywhere for true just-in-time learning. Engage your employees and drive business results by improving the way your employees learn with BizLibrary. Learn more at www.bizlibrary.com.

