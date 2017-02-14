Ayehu Introduces Next Generation IT Automation and Orchestration Platform Integrated with Machine Learning Intelligence

Ayehu's next generation platform, driven by machine learning intelligence, is a force multiplier for overwhelmed and understaffed IT and security operations teams

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - Ayehu today introduced its next generation IT automation and orchestration platform for IT and security operations. With intelligent machine learning driven decision support, the platform dynamically creates rule-based recommendations, insights and correlations that provide the operator/analyst with suggestions for how to optimize fully- or semi-automated workflows.

Today's IT and security operations teams are plagued by a seemingly continuous flood of alerts, incidents and requests. This is compounded by the fact that as businesses scale their systems complexity grows, placing an increased workload on an already inundated workforce. This trend combined with a highly-publicized shortage of skilled, talented workers across both IT and security, has driven the need for intelligence-backed, automated solutions.

"Our next generation platform is the evolution of our successful IT automation solution, designed around our customers' direct feedback regarding their additional, specific needs," said Gabby Nizri, CEO of Ayehu. "We believe automation should be simple to implement, manage and maintain, from one, unified platform. Now a SaaS ready platform, Ayehu allows customers and partners to gain efficiencies across their hybrid environments and provide their overworked operators and analysts with intelligent machine learning driven decision support, further increasing productivity. This is a game changer, and we can't wait for our customers to experience the next generation of IT automation."

The platform includes significant enhancements, including an architecture redesign to support hybrid deployments across on-premise, private and public cloud environments. It also enriches product security in areas such as message encryption across internal and external networks, and presents a refreshed user interface.

The next generation Ayehu IT automation and orchestration platform features:

SaaS Ready - Ideal for hybrid deployments, Ayehu supports multi-tenant, network encryption, OAuth2 authentication, and internal security improvements

Ayehu acts as a force multiplier, driving efficiency through a simple and powerful IT automation and orchestration platform. Ayehu helps enterprises save time on manual and repetitive tasks, accelerate mean time to resolution (MTTR), and maintain greater control over IT infrastructure. With Ayehu, IT and security operations teams can fully- or semi-automate the manual response of an experienced IT or security operator/analyst, including complex tasks across multiple, disparate systems. Ayehu's response time is instant and automatic, executing pre-configured instructions without any programming required, helping to resolve virtually any alert, incident or crisis.

Ayehu will provide live demonstrations of its next generation platform at RSA Conference 2017 (San Francisco, Moscone Center, February 13 -17) in its booth # 4914 (North Expo Hall). The platform is currently in beta and will be generally available later this year.

For more information and to request a live, personalized demonstration of the next generation platform, visit http://ayehu.com/ayehu-it-automation-orchestration-platform-preview/

About Ayehu

Named by Gartner as a Cool Vendor, Ayehu's IT automation and orchestration platform is a force multiplier for IT and security operations, helping enterprises save time on manual and repetitive tasks, accelerate mean time to resolution, and maintain greater control over IT infrastructure. Trusted by major enterprises and leading technology solution and service partners, Ayehu supports thousands of automated processes across the globe. For more information, please visit www.ayehu.com and the company blog. Follow Ayehu on Twitter and LinkedIn.