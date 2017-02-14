B. Braun Medical to Present Comprehensive Parenteral Nutrition Program at ASPEN's Clinical Nutrition Week

BETHLEHEM, PA--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in customized parenteral nutrition, will present its new parenteral nutrition program -- PN360 -- designed to improve neonatal, pediatric and adult patient outcomes -- at this year's American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (A.S.P.E.N.) Clinical Nutrition Week.

"Our PN360 program unlocks a holistic, therapeutic approach to parenteral nutrition through our comprehensive offering of products, education, training and consultative services," said Rick Williamson, Vice President of Pharmaceutical Marketing at B. Braun.

"PN360 is a team approach to help meet any facility's parenteral nutrition admixing needs," he said. "The program is more than individual in-house compounding, parenteral nutrition solutions and outsourced compounded products or services. It's an earnest collaboration with pharmacists, physicians, nurses and dietitians to tailor nutritional therapy for their most critical patients, as well as help reduce medical errors, infections and re-admissions."

From Feb. 18-20 in the Marriott Orlando World Center in Orlando, Fla., B. Braun representatives at booth #201 also will showcase the company's new macro and micro APEX® compounding system for facilities that need in-house compounding capabilities. Through its browser-based TPN Manager software, health care providers can enter parenteral nutrition orders at the patient's bedside using an iPad or tablet with access to Trissel's Ca/P Safety Check Software™. These orders are EMR integrated and electronically transmitted to the APEX compounder, thereby helping to reduce manual programming errors, eliminate transcription errors, and expedite patient care.

B. Braun also offers a wide selection of amino acid formulations, standard solutions, and related additives -- in containers that are not made with natural rubber latex, PVC or DEHP -- to help clinicians provide safe, appropriate nutritional support for patients' individualized needs. B. Braun was the first medical device manufacturer to remove harmful PVC and DEHP from many of its products. To learn more about B. Braun's commitment to protecting people and the environment while improving patient outcomes and reducing health care costs visit www.bbrauncares.com.

Another integral part of PN360 is Central Admixture Pharmacy Services, Inc. (CAPS®), a B. Braun company -- the nation's largest network of outsourcing admixture pharmacies and a leader in customized parenteral nutrition. CAPS representatives will be at the booth to discuss the company's customized parenteral nutrition compounding services, including local, same-day delivery with safe, easy online ordering and a pharmacist to double-check on each order.

About B. Braun

B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical products and services to the health care industry. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pa., and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 56,000 employees in more than 60 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, visit www.BBraunUSA.com.