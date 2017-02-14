BETHLEHEM, PA--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - B. Braun Medical Inc. has successfully completed systems integration of its Outlook® large-volume infusion pump with Iatric Systems Inc. Accelero Connect® integration software, enabling the pump to communicate with a number of EHR solutions, including MEDITECH. Iatric Systems is a third-party healthcare technology solution provider with capabilities in EHR optimization, interoperability, patient privacy, and analytics.

B. Braun used Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise (IHE) standard communication protocols and transactions to support the integration, and worked with Iatric Systems to test and validate the functionality of B. Braun's AutoCOMPLETE™ Integrated EMR capabilities. B. Braun is now able to offer this integration solution to its Outlook pump customers.

IHE sponsors an initiative by the healthcare industry to improve the way computer systems share information. B. Braun is a charter member of IHE and was one of the first to provide wireless integrated technology system for IV pump infusion that is IHE certified for all three AutoCOMPLETE integration functions -- AutoProgramming, AutoDocumentation, and AutoNotification.

"Through this integration with Accelero Connect, B. Braun's Outlook pump and DoseTrac® Infusion Management Software can effectively share infusion data with EHR solutions supported by Iatric Systems, helping to enhance clinician workflows, and improve patient safety and care," said Mike Golebiowski, Vice President of Marketing, Automation and Infusion Systems at B. Braun Medical.

About B. Braun

B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical products and services to the healthcare industry. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pa., and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 56,000 employees in more than 60 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, visit www.BBraunUSA.com.