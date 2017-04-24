B&H Named Premier Launch Retailer of SlingStudio, the New Bar in Multi-Camera Production and Live Video Broadcasting

NAB Pro Video News: Streaming company, Sling Media, leverages Wi-Fi to Create an Intuitive Multi-Camera Video Production System That Allows Users to Record, Switch, and Edit Broadcast High-Definition Content in Real Time

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - B&H is proud to announce the unveiling of Sling Media's SlingStudio products. SlingStudio is a system that enables professionals, as well as enthusiasts and beginners, to live-switch, record, and stream multi-camera productions in high-definition. Between the main Hub, CameraLink units, USB-C Expander, and Battery, SlingStudio is a compact, portable, and intuitive solution that can provide high-quality results whether the sources are cameras, smartphones, or media players.

The main unit is the SlingStudio Hub. The Hub itself acts as two Wi-Fi routers with networks that cover up to a 300' range. One network is reserved for incoming video. The second network is for all other network connectivity, including the controlling iPad running the free Console app (iPad Air 2 or newer are supported and are available separately) and streaming to the Web. The Console app itself is designed for ease of use and controls all the functionality inside the Hub, from switching, to recording, and streaming, as well as transitions and lower-thirds using a familiar touchscreen GUI. Upon initial release, the Hub can stream to YouTube or Facebook Live, though more platforms will be available at later dates. Local recording can be done to an onboard SD card or to a connected USB 3.0 hard drive as live-to-tape or isolated video tracks. Videos recorded in this manner can be imported into Adobe Premiere Pro or Apple Final Cut Pro X as already synced sequences, with Sling Media plug-ins for those programs. Using the separately available SlingStudio Battery, the Hub can become a completely wireless entity for operating in remote locations or situations requiring spur-of-the-moment deployment.

Sling SlingStudio Hub

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1324540-REG/sling_ss300_100_slingstudio_hub.html

Live Switcher, Recorder, & Streaming Hub

Supports up to 1080p60 Resolution

4 Simultaneous Inputs at up to 1080p30

Single Wired HDMI Input for Cameras

Use Smartphones as Wireless Video Source

Streams to YouTube or Facebook Live

Record H.264 ISO Video to SD Card or HDD

Optional Battery Power and USB Expansion

Cameras and other HDMI sources can connect to the Hub wirelessly using CameraLink units. The CameraLinks are battery-powered and plug into your source's HDMI output. The wireless connectivity enables longer transmission ranges than typically allowed by HDMI cabling, while reducing the potential for cable snags. Another wireless option is available via smart devices running Sling Media's Capture app, available for free on iOS and Android. The Hub unit itself can accept a single local HDMI video feed as well as a separate line-level audio feed from a mixing board or other analog audio source. Between smartphones, CameraLinks, and media playback up to four wireless sources can be switched and recorded simultaneously.

SlingStudio CameraLink

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1324539-REG/sling_ss350_100_slingstudio_cameralink.html

Wi-Fi Video Transmitter for Studio Hub

Supports up to 1080p60 at 30 Mbps

Internal Rechargeable Li-Ion Battery

Over Two Hours of Battery Life

Includes Shoe Mount

Includes Charging Cable and HDMI Cable

Using the USB-C Expander, the USB-C port on the Hub can be split into two USB 3.0 ports and a wired Ethernet connection. Hard drives connected via USB 3.0 can be used for recording and media playback, while USB 2.0 drives will be limited to media playback only. If a wired connection is required, use the Ethernet port on the hub to connect directly to a LAN for reliable connectivity not restricted by network interference.

B&H will be the exclusive point of sale of the SlingStudio products for the first 90 days.Be sure to check out the B&H website for more related content on the SlingStudio products, as well as information on pricing and availability.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 40 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/24/11G136661/Images/Slingbox-37c5dd98d892a540a25bab94a118f08d.jpg