B&H Photo Now Accepting Preorders on FE 100mm f/2.8 STF GM, FE 85mm f/1.8, and HVL-F45RM Flash

Sony has announced the high-end FE 100mm f/2.8 STF GM OSS lens, a compact FE 85mm f/1.8 lens, and a radio-equipped HVL-F45RM flash

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 12, 2017) - Telephoto lenses and fast, portable lighting are staples of wedding and portrait photographers, which is why Sony has chosen WPPI 2017 to release the FE 100mm f/2.8 STF GM OSS and FE 85mm f/1.8 lenses for full-frame E-mount cameras, as well as a new radio-equipped HVL-F45RM Flash. These new telephoto options start to fill in some desired areas of Sony's still relatively new full-frame lens lineup and bring some technology from its A-mount system to the E mount. Additionally, it begins Sony's expansion of its radio flash system, which started with the introduction of the Wireless Radio Commander and Receiver released last year.

Sony FE 100mm f/2.8 STF GM OSS Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1317561-REG/sony_sel100f28gm_fe_100mm_f_2_8_stf.html

E-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format

Aperture Range: f/2.8 to 20 | T5.6 to 22

Apodization Element for Smooth Bokeh

One Aspherical Element, One ED Element

Nano AR Coating

Direct Drive SSM Focus System

Optical SteadyShot Image Stabilization

Ring-Switch to Change Focus Setting

Rounded 11-Blade Diaphragm

Adding to Sony's already well-received G Master lens series is the FE 100mm f/2.8 STF GM OSS, which incorporates an apodization optic to help create exceptionally smooth, rounded bokeh while maintaining tack-sharp focus on the subject. This newly designed element nearly eliminates peripheral highlight distortion from vignetting and works with the 11-blade circular aperture to produce pleasing out-of-focus areas. However, a side effect of the element is a reduction in light transmission, rated here as T5.6 when set to the lens's maximum f/2.8 aperture. Another benefit of this lens is a 1:4 magnification ratio along with a minimum focus distance of 1.9'; a ring switch is present to choose between standard shooting and close-up distances.

Another very welcomed addition to the FE lens line is the FE 85mm f/1.8, which joins the FE 28mm f/2 and FE 50mm f/1.8 in creating a more affordable and accessible system while still providing excellent optical performance. It uses an ED element to reduce aberrations, as well as a nine-blade circular aperture for smooth bokeh. Also, it features a double linear motor system for fast, quiet autofocus. The lens is designed for manual focus, as well, and it has a programmable focus hold button.

B&H Photo Video is an authorized Sony dealer, with the most up-to-date Sony product information, product pricing and promotional offers.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, audio, and the latest trending technologies, including drones, virtual reality, and 3D Printers, B&H Photo Video is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force, excellent customer service, and fast, reliable shipping. Visitors to the website can access a variety of enlightening articles and educational videos. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 40 years.

Latest Trending Technologies

Virtual Reality: http://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/browse/360-spherical-virtual-reality-production/ci/29185/N/3705627361

Drones: http://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/browse/aerial-imaging/ci/27989/N/3765401970

Customers making purchases on the B&H website can now make a split payment with multiple credit cards, a useful feature for those with limited credit on their individual cards. Previously, this method of payment was only available to customers when purchasing by phone or in store.

Many items can now be ordered online and picked up at our NYC Superstore. Add any qualifying items to your shopping cart and select STORE PICKUP. You will then have an opportunity to indicate who will be making the pickup, if it is someone other than yourself. You'll receive an email (up to 45 minutes) after completing your order, indicating that your order is ready for pickup at the B&H SuperStore.

The B and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational photographic content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists, as well as from photography industry experts. You can even view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost photographers, and interviews with some of photography's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to these videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The expo continues all year round in the camera kiosks at B&H. Featuring the newest cameras, the kiosks are manned by manufacturer representatives, who are there to guide you and demonstrate the latest photographic technology. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo Camera Store is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest photography gear.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/9/11G129933/Images/Sony_FE_100mm_f2.8_STF_GM_OSS_Lens-34e70fe2eabf969383411a999eb64090.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/9/11G129933/Images/Sony_FE_Lenses-aa45edc6aacc9d1982d54d435b55641f.jpg