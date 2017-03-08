B&H Presents Women of Influence: A Spotlight on Women Photographers and Cinematographers

An inspirational look at the talent, drive, and perseverance that forged some remarkable photographic and filmmaking careers

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - B&H is proud to announce Women of Influence, a collaborative passion project created by the Online Video Production Team at B&H and noted TV journalist Mia McCormick. This ten-part series of short documentary videos takes an inspirational look at the talent, drive, and perseverance fueling the remarkable careers of leading women in photography and filmmaking today.

The video production team produces educational content for B&H tutorials, first looks at new gear, Event Space lectures and special events, and short documentaries regularly for the Prospective series. With Women of Influence, they break new ground in telling personal stories about key creative influencers, unified by a powerful message.

"Our video team got behind this project, heart and soul," says Kelly Mena, Director of the series and Executive Producer of the B&H video production team. "We're big believers in perseverance, integrity, and creativity. Our hope is that others will reach further and dig deeper when applying their skills in photography and filmmaking."

From photojournalism to cinematography, Women of Influence investigates how each subject has built her career, overcome challenges, and developed a signature style, creating a path for herself and her passions. Hosted by McCormick, the artists featured include: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/promotion/12786/women-of-influence.html

Conservation photographer, writer, and marine biologist Cristina Mittermeier





Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Barbara Davidson





Noted educator and Photoshop Diva Katrin Eismann





Getty Images Sport photographer Elsa Garrison





Documentary cinematographer, director, and educator Kirsten Johnson





Acclaimed portrait photographer and businesswoman Sandy Puc





Travel photographer and social influencer Vivienne Gucwa





Cinematographer Eve Cohen





Fine art conceptual portraitist Brooke Shaden





Feature film and TV cinematographer Polly Morgan

Each subject is interviewed in a studio setting, for engaging discussions intercut with memorable visuals from each woman's career. Conversation topics cover inspiration, artistic approach, memorable shoots, challenging moments, the specific demands of being a woman in a competitive media workplace, and advice for aspiring young women seeking to enter these fields.

"It was important to us to find women who are passionate about their work and earnest about their experiences in photography and film," says McCormick. "What is so exciting about this series is its sincerity; these women let us peek behind the curtain with stories of real challenges, personal struggles and triumphs."

Women of Influence premieres on March 8, International Women's Day, with a new video launching weekly. All ten videos will be housed on a dedicated landing page, highlighting series sponsors Canon and Sony. Video segments will also be disseminated through social media and marketing campaigns, with a goal to educate and inspire. Most important, this series serves as a platform for spotlighting the multi-faceted contributions of women to the visual industries on a wider scope.

B&H Photo Video is an authorized Sony and Canon dealer

