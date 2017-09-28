B-Reel Wins 6 Awards Including Grand Clio at 2017 Clio Awards

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - September 28, 2017) - Global creative agency B-Reel announced today that it has won 6 awards from this year's 2017 Clio Awards. The work for Gorillaz won a Grand Clio for Music Marketing In Innovation, 3 Golds for Digital/Mobile: Virtual/Augmented Reality, Digital/Mobile: Apps and Events/Experiential, and 1 Bronze for Digital/Mobile: Apps. B-Reel's Google Pixel Wallpapers won 1 Silver for Product Design: Electronics and Home Goods Entertainment. The agency also took home 1 Silver for its work on Nixon in the Product Design: Fashion and Lifestyle category.

"The Clios is one of the most coveted awards in the industry and we're proud to be among this year's list of winners with stand-out work," said B-Reel's CEO Anders Wahlquist. "For B-Reel it's especially rewarding to win in Product Design for Nixon and Google as it is one of our cornerstones as a modern creative agency, in addition to the big wins for Gorillaz Humanz album launch, showcasing our work from-strategy-to-last-pixel."

Gorillaz

After a seven-year hiatus, Gorillaz were back with a highly anticipated new album, 'Humanz,' released in April. B-Reel's strategy was to create a completely new digital platform, reinventing the traditional album launch by putting on a virtual house party with unparalleled access to the band and live listening events that combined the real world, AR, VR, and 360 degree elements.

The campaign included a mixed-reality house and app (iTunes App Store and Google Play) that allowed fans to break through the looking glass and join Murdoc, 2D, Russel and Noodle at home in the Gorillaz House, as they discovered exclusive content, captured and shared it. Within the first hour, the app had been downloaded 30K times. Then, they threw a worldwide party where consumers could hear the new album in full for the first time, prior to general release. It was the largest ever geo-specific listening experience, bringing people together across 146 countries and 500 locations from Tokyo to Santiago. When the Gorillaz album launched, it was #1 in over 30 countries.

The latest iteration of the campaign launched in mid-June. Jaguar Land Rover, Gorillaz and B-Reel are tapping into the mixed reality app as an innovative recruitment tool.

Google

To help Google launch their premium smartphone, The Pixel, B-Reel designed wallpapers to complement the experience. Wallpapers are typically the least innovative part of any smartphone package, but to B-Reel and the brand, the real estate of a smartphone's wallpapers represented an opportunity to bring Google's core design principles to the widest possible audience. B-Reel's solution was a world first: three live wallpapers using real-time data -- Your World, shows a real-time view of the user's location from space; Horizon, illustrates the battery cycle of your phone from charge to recharge; Diorama, uses Google's 3D geo-technology to showcase the world's landmarks.

Nixon

Nixon and B-Reel teamed up to customize the software for the world's first truly utilitarian smartwatch -- The Mission. The Mission needed to be a complement to the lifestyle of the wearer, not a hindrance, soB-Reel went to the information sources the surf and snow communities trust the most: Surfline and SnoCountry. Together with B-Reel, Nixon optimized the existing Surfline and Snocountry APIs for the community by retooling them to efficiently streamline the data that each individual user wants.

The Clio Awards is the esteemed international awards competition for the creative business. Founded in 1959 to celebrate high achievement in advertising, the Clios annually and throughout the year recognize the work, the agencies and the talent that push boundaries and establish new precedent. This year's awards show will take place on September 27, 2017.

About B-Reel

B-Reel is a global, full-service creative agency, made up of a network of makers, storytellers and technologists creating unexpected ways to connect brands and audiences. With production in its roots, B-Reel translates boundary-pushing technology and innovative marketing into business solutions for modern brands including Google, Facebook, American Express, MTV, Nike, H&M, and M.A.C. B-Reel has offices in Stockholm, New York, Los Angeles, London, Barcelona and Berlin. For more information, visit www.b-reel.com.

Production company BRF (B-Reel Films) is B-Reel's sister company.