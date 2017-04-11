B-TEMIA Partners With Lockheed Martin

Promises lightweight strength and agility for a new generation of industrial and military exoskeletons

B-TEMIA Inc., a leader in the human augmentation market, announces today that it has licensed its bionic augmentation technology Dermoskeleton™ to Lockheed Martin, who is eyeing a new generation of industrial and military exoskeletons.

Dermoskeleton is the basis for computer-controlled devices that counteract overstress on the lower back and legs, which can increase mobility and load-carrying capacity. Lockheed Martin's technology license permits use of B-Temia technology to products for military, industrial, commercial and first responder applications.

"This technology offers a pathway to increased loadbearing and greater agility for our FORTIS industrial exoskeleton," said Glenn Kuller, Advanced and Special Programs vice president at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "It can also help to solve existing limitations of powered exoskeletons for our military and first responders. We're excited about the potential we see here."

"This agreement confirms our company's technology leadership and value of our work in increasing human mobility in both industrial and defense applications," said B-Temia President and CEO Stéphane Bédard. "Our arrangement with Lockheed Martin provides another avenue for our bionic technology to enhance human performance."

The FORTIS exoskeleton is an unpowered, lightweight exoskeleton that increases an operator's strength and endurance by transferring the weight of heavy loads from the operator's body directly to the ground through a series of joints at the hips, knees and ankles. Originating from Lockheed Martin's exoskeleton research to assist soldiers in carrying heavy equipment over long distances, the same principles were applied to exoskeleton development for use in industrial settings. For additional information, visit Lockheed Martin's website.

About B-TEMIA

Founded in 2010, B-Temia is a developer and manufacturer of bionic technology in the growing market of human augmentation. Its proprietary Dermoskeleton™ technology provides improved mobility, strength and autonomy to the user, with applications in the medical, industrial and military fields. For additional information, visit B-Temia's military website: http://military.b-temia.com

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 97,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. For additional information, visit Lockheed Martin's website.

