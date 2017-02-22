Activate ABM™, the leading account based marketing platform, now offers B2B marketers richer insights into their media performance, along with advanced account-level analytics, allowing them to measure success and optimize their strategies in real-time

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Feb 22, 2017) - Madison Logic, the global leader in account based marketing, announces major enhancements to its comprehensive Activate ABM™ platform. These updates give Madison Logic's customers precise validation of their engagement with the accounts they want to influence, along with providing essential insights that help marketing and sales take action on each account.

Madison Logic's Activate ABM™ platform offers customers a powerful analytics suite which helps them validate marketing reach and impact on target accounts, design the most effective data-driven content strategy, and optimize sales messaging for each account. Enhanced analytics include:

Media Attribution to validate that customers are reaching and driving engagement across their target accounts, and how their display advertising and lead gen campaigns are performing

Market Insights that identify key topics that are trending, and the content that is most engaging

that identify key topics that are trending, and the content that is most engaging Account-Level Insights including the correlation between ad exposure and site visits, assets downloaded, content type and the leads generated

"Traditional campaign performance metrics have become stale and don't provide much insight into our performance," said Alex Bender, SVP Marketing, Mimecast. "Madison Logic sets the standard on delivering the most important insights to make our marketing team more effective.

"Madison Logic's Activate ABM™ now provides even more advanced metrics, drilling down into our prospective accounts' behavior across the funnel. It helps us tune our account-level engagement tactics to drive the greatest impact on our pipeline."

"Ultimately, our clients can use these insights to build stronger and more effective ABM programs. The ability to see how their tactics influence their target accounts at both the campaign and account levels, is the best real-time validation of their performance," says Vin Turk, Madison Logic COO.

Madison Logic serves clients globally and continues to expand at home and abroad, following Clarion Capital Partners' acquisition of the company at the end of November 2016.

About Madison Logic

Madison Logic is the global leader in Account Based Marketing. Our B2B marketing technology platform, Activate ABM™, unifies targeted advertising and content syndication with attribution metrics to show measurable return on investment. As the only comprehensive global ABM platform built for B2B marketers, it leverages unmatched proprietary data, reach, and scale to identify, engage, and convert prospective accounts. With Madison Logic, B2B marketers can easily gain insights into their target accounts to personalize their message, optimize their programs, and inform their sales and marketing strategy. Madison Logic is a global company based in New York City and additional information can be found at www.madisonlogic.com and @madisonlogic.