B2Digital Reverse Stock Split Completed

TAMPA, FL--(Marketwired - Nov 2, 2017) - B2Digital, Incorporated ( OTC PINK : BTDG) ("B2Digital") today announced that the previously disclosed 100-to-1 reverse stock split of its outstanding common stock has become effective. The Company's common stock is trading on The OTC Market on a post-reverse split basis.

As a result of the reverse stock split, every 100 shares of the Company's common stock issued and outstanding prior to the reverse stock split have been consolidated into one issued and outstanding common share, except to the extent that the reverse stock split would have resulted in any of the Company's stockholders owning a fractional share, in which case such stockholder's post-reverse split shares were rounded up to the next highest whole share.

Trading of the Company's common stock on The OTC Market will continue, on a reverse split-adjusted basis, under the existing trading symbol "BTDG" under a new CUSIP number. Based on the number of shares outstanding immediately prior to the reverse split. The numbers of shares of the Company's common stock outstanding have been reduced from 4,519,867,388 shares to 45,199,182 shares.

The reverse stock split was approved by the directors of the Company and by a majority of its stockholders on June 19, 2017.

"B2Digital continues to forge ahead with the restructuring of the company into a LIVE EVENT SPORTS COMPANY. The reverse stock split enables us to further implement our first strategy of acquiring multiple operating MMA Promotion companies and close on our first acquisition of Hardrock MMA in Kentucky, with more exciting events to follow," said Greg P. Bell, Chairman & CEO of B2Digital.

About B2Digital, Incorporated

B2Digital, Incorporated is a full service Live Event Sports Company. Since its restructuring in early 2017, the company has been led by a management team with over 30 years of global experience developing more than 20 companies in the Sports, Television, Entertainment, Digital Distribution and Banking Transaction industries. As part of its growth strategy, B2Digital intends to continue to develop and acquire assets meeting its business model with the goal of becoming a Premier Vertically Integrated LIVE Event Sports Company.

B2Digital is currently building an integrated LIVE Event Minor League for the MMA Mixed Martial Arts marketplace, through the creation and development of Minor League champions expected to graduate to MMA Major Leagues from the B2 Fighting Series. The company intends to continue to sponsor and operate LIVE Events, acquire existing MMA Promotions, and invite those champions to the B2 Fighting Series Regional and National Championship Series. Throughout this process, B2Digital expects to own all media and merchandising rights, as well as the digital distribution networks for the B2 Fighting Series.

B2Digital's future plans beyond its initial growth strategy include the addition of Sports, Leagues, Tournaments and Special Events to its LIVE Event content. The company hopes to capitalize on its technology and business model to broaden the revenue base of the Live Events core business.

B2Digital also expects to develop and expand its B2 LIVE Event Systems and Technologies. These include Systems for Event Management, Digital Ticketing Sales, Digital Video Distribution, Digital Marketing, PPV (Pay per View), Fighter Management, Merchandise Sales, Brand Management and Financial Control Systems.

B2Digital: The LIVE Event Sports Company. www.b2digital.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our other filings with the OTC Markets. Our public filings with the OTC Markets are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BTDG/profile