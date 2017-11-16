B2Digital to be Title Sponsor for Colosseum Combat XLII in Kokomo, Indiana

TAMPA, FL--(Marketwired - Nov 16, 2017) - B2Digital, Incorporated ( OTC PINK : BTDG) ("B2Digital") announced today that it would be the title sponsor of the upcoming Colosseum Combat XLII Broadcast scheduled for December 2nd, 2017 in Kokomo, Indiana.

Under the sponsorship agreements, B2Digital will serve as the title sponsor for Colosseum Combat XLII including broadcasting the event "FTF" Free to Fans on the B2Digital Social Network that can be viewed by fans on the Colosseum Combat Facebook and YouTube Channel.

The B2 Fighting Series Event will take place at the Kokomo Event and Conference Center in Kokomo, Indiana and is scheduled to begin at 7:00pm (EST). The event will include a mix of amateur and professional bouts and will feature the 2 of the 3 Fighting VanCamp brothers on the same fight card. Cameron VanCamp will look to capture his second professional title as he meets undefeated Aaron Highbaugh for the promotion's welterweight championship. Kellen VanCamp will also be eyeing a Colosseum Combat title as he meets Craig Edmonson for the amateur lightweight title.

The main card features four professional fights including Joe Lile Jr as he looks to bounce back in Kokomo against a tough Tom Shoaff. Renaldo Weekley will return to action as he meets Keair Ross. Steve Saldana taking on Van Vo rounds out the pro side of things.

You can watch the B2Digital "FTF" Free to Fans Broadcast Live beginning at 7:30 Central Time on Saturday December 2nd here:

https://www.facebook.com/ColosseumCombat/

https://www.youtube.com/user/NewColosseumCombat

Colosseum Combat has also put together an entertaining amateur card that features local up an coming talent from the Indiana area and from across the Midwest. You can purchase tickets and get more information on the event at http://www.colosseumcombat.com/

"We are pleased to once again work with Colosseum Combat to put on a B2 Fighting Series LIVE Event. B2Digital continues to expand our brand awareness to MMA Fans Worldwide as the audience continues to be attracted to the B2Digital 'FTF' Free to Fans Broadcasts. B2Digital Social Media Platforms have created over 1.5 Million Social Media connections with fans since the MMA Sponsored events began. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Mark Slater the owner of Colosseum Combat," said Greg P. Bell, Chairman & CEO of B2Digital.

About B2Digital, Incorporated

B2Digital, Incorporated is a full service Live Event Sports Company. Since its restructuring in early 2017, the company has been led by a management team with over 30 years of global experience developing more than 20 companies in the Sports, Television, Entertainment, Digital Distribution and Banking Transaction industries. As part of its growth strategy, B2Digital intends to continue to develop and acquire assets meeting its business model with the goal of becoming a Premier Vertically Integrated LIVE Event Sports Company.

B2Digital is currently building an integrated LIVE Event Minor League for the MMA Mixed Martial Arts marketplace, through the creation and development of Minor League champions expected to graduate to MMA Major Leagues from the B2 Fighting Series. The company intends to continue to sponsor and operate LIVE Events, acquire existing MMA Promotions, and invite those champions to the B2 Fighting Series Regional and National Championship Series. Throughout this process, B2Digital expects to own all media and merchandising rights, as well as the digital distribution networks for the B2 Fighting Series.

B2Digital's future plans beyond its initial growth strategy include the addition of Sports, Leagues, Tournaments and Special Events to its LIVE Event content. The company hopes to capitalize on its technology and business model to broaden the revenue base of the Live Events core business.

B2Digital also expects to develop and expand its B2 LIVE Event Systems and Technologies. These include Systems for Event Management, Digital Ticketing Sales, Digital Video Distribution, Digital Marketing, PPV (Pay per View), Fighter Management, Merchandise Sales, Brand Management and Financial Control Systems.

B2Digital: The LIVE Event Sports Company. www.b2digital.com

