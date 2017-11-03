B2Digital to Sponsor Hardrock MMA 94 in Bowling Green, KY

TAMPA, FL--(Marketwired - Nov 3, 2017) - B2Digital, Incorporated ( OTC PINK : BTDG) (B2Digital) is sponsoring the upcoming Hardrock MMA 94 live broadcast video stream on Saturday, November 4th in Bowling Green, KY.

Under the sponsorship agreements, B2Digital will sponsor Hardrock MMA live stream that will be available on both the Hardrock MMA YouTube and Facebook pages. LiveSportsCaster will produce the event that features an all amateur card of up and coming talent.

The main event features Ricky Jones Jr. as he meets Ryan Driskell in a welterweight fight. Jones has been a staple of Bowling Green events and the pair combined will have 25 fights on their resume.

"I am looking forward to the event as we have a great card of fights and I anticipate exciting matchups as it is always a great evening, and Bowling Green always delivers a great Fight Night," said Brandon Higdon, the Hardrock MMA Matchmaker.

You can watch the Free Broadcast Live beginning at 7:30 Central Time on Saturday, November 4th here:

https://www.youtube.com/hardrockmma

https://www.facebook.com/hardrockmma

"B2Digital continues to move forward in attracting and connecting to the MMA audience on Social Media platforms for watching and posting activities around LIVE MMA Events rapidly. Hardrock MMA continues to hold events monthly and we look forward to sponsoring this broadcast as well as the upcoming other B2 Digital broadcasts through the end of 2017 and beyond," said Greg P. Bell, Chairman & CEO of B2Digital.

About B2Digital, Incorporated

B2Digital, Incorporated is a full service Live Event Sports Company. Since its restructuring in early 2017, the company has been led by a management team with over 30 years of global experience developing more than 20 companies in the Sports, Television, Entertainment, Digital Distribution and Banking Transaction industries. As part of its growth strategy, B2Digital intends to continue to develop and acquire assets meeting its business model with the goal of becoming a Premier Vertically Integrated LIVE Event Sports Company.

B2Digital is currently building an integrated LIVE Event Minor League for the MMA Mixed Martial Arts marketplace, through the creation and development of Minor League champions expected to graduate to MMA Major Leagues from the B2 Fighting Series. The company intends to continue to sponsor and operate LIVE Events, acquire existing MMA Promotions, and invite those champions to the B2 Fighting Series Regional and National Championship Series. Throughout this process, B2Digital expects to own all media and merchandising rights, as well as the digital distribution networks for the B2 Fighting Series.

B2Digital's future plans beyond its initial growth strategy include the addition of Sports, Leagues, Tournaments and Special Events to its LIVE Event content. The company hopes to capitalize on its technology and business model to broaden the revenue base of the Live Events core business.

B2Digital also expects to develop and expand its B2 LIVE Event Systems and Technologies. These include Systems for Event Management, Digital Ticketing Sales, Digital Video Distribution, Digital Marketing, PPV (Pay per View), Fighter Management, Merchandise Sales, Brand Management and Financial Control Systems.

B2Digital: The LIVE Event Sports Company. www.b2digital.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our other filings with the OTC Markets. Our public filings with the OTC Markets are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BTDG/profile