B2X Expands Partnership with Nubia to Deliver End-to-End Customer Care in North America

MUNICH, GERMANY--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Today B2X, the leading provider of end-to-end customer care solutions for mobile and IoT devices, announced a new collaboration with the international smartphone manufacturer Nubia in the US. It was only in February that both companies announced their after-sales partnership for the Indian market. The continuation of the collaboration in North America is now the second step taken by the successful strategic partnership for excellent smartphone service between B2X and Nubia.

In January 2017, Nubia entered the US market with its flagship model Z11 and the smaller Z11 mini. The smartphone models are currently sold through online stores including Amazon.com and Newegg, with plans to open further sales channels later this year. B2X is supporting Nubia in its expansion to international markets. Through its global presence in more than 140 countries and a nationwide network of over 500 trusted service partners, B2X offers a customer care solution for smartphones and consumer IoT devices in nearly every region of the world.

Nubia, headquartered in China, has revolutionized the smartphone industry in recent years. The company was the first manufacturer to implement a rounded design without a bezel and to introduce new technology for mobile photography. Nubia has ambitious growth plans, and its entry into the North American market is an important milestone in the company's goal to become one of the world's leading mobile brands.

Together, Nubia and B2X offer an excellent service experience right from the start. Nubia customers who have a question about their device or need a repair can contact customer care at any time via the support website http://www.nubia.com/us/support.php. Questions regarding the operation of a Nubia device are answered directly. If a hardware defect is found within or outside of the warranty period, Nubia and B2X offer a 48-hour exchange service so that customers can be in possession of a functioning smartphone again as quickly as possible.

"We're excited to continue our young but already very successful collaboration with B2X in the US," says Tony Fang, the Global Aftersales Director for global customer service at Nubia. "With our entry into the North American market, we're writing the next chapter of Nubia's growth story. Our focus is always on our customers. We want to make first-class, unique smartphones and offer our customers a perfect service experience if they ever need help. We're pleased to have an experienced partner like B2X at our side who supports us in fulfilling this promise."

The smartphone service provided for Nubia customers by B2X is based on its SMARTCARE Technology platform. This allows all service processes to be tracked transparently and in real time -- from the time a customer reports a problem with his or her device to the moment a repaired device is returned to the customer.

"After our successful cooperation in India, we're continuing our partnership with Nubia in the US. We're proud of the fact that Nubia has decided to further expand with our support so quickly," says B2X CEO Rainer Koppitz. "As always, we will do our best to provide Nubia customers with an outstanding customer experience in both the US and India. That's what we stand for, and it's the reason why we work with eight of the top ten smartphone brands in the world."

About B2X

B2X is the leading global provider of end-to-end customer care solutions for mobile and IoT devices. Founded in 2007, B2X helps many of the world's leading mobile and consumer IoT companies deliver a superior after-sales service experience. The company's unique positioning is based on its global service partner network and its SMARTCARE Technology platform that connects everything to a digitally integrated customer care ecosystem. With more than 1,000 employees and over 500 trusted partners in 140 countries worldwide, B2X is the premier after-sales service provider for manufacturers, insurance providers, carriers and retailers.

For additional information, visit www.b2x.com

About Nubia

Founded in October 2012, Nubia aims to bring high-end, innovative smartphones to adventurous users who want to pursue new experiences and an enhanced quality of life. Inspiring the world to "Be Yourself", Nubia continues to elevate lifestyles by encouraging users to chase their dreams and pursue new passions. With headquarters in China, Nubia now has operations around the world including North America, South America, Europe, Russia, Southeast Asia and India. The brand is well known for its innovative smartphone features and professional mobile photography functions.

For additional information, visit http://www.nubia.com