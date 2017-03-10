BABCOCK SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. - (BW)

NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., reminds investors that they have until May 2, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. ( NYSE : BW), if they purchased the Company's shares between July 1, 2015 and February 28, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The action is pending in United States District Court for the Western District of North Carolina.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Babcock and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com). If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by May 2, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

Babcock and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include that: (i) Babcock's Renewable business had productivity and scheduling issues; (ii) these undisclosed problems decreased profit margins and worsened financial performance; (iii) Babcock's Renewable business suffered from problematic on-site project management and a lack of resources in engineering and project management groups, which resulted in overly aggressive project bidding, project delays, and engineering errors; and (iv) Babcock lacked adequate project management processes in its Renewable business, which negatively impacted performance on key projects from bidding through execution.

