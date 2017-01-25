Bacanora Announces Board Change

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 25, 2017) - BACANORA MINERALS LTD. ("Bacanora" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:BCN)(AIM:BCN), the Canadian and London listed company focused on developing the Sonora Lithium Project ("Sonora" or the "Project") in Mexico into a world class lithium carbonate operation, announces that Mr. Kiran Morzaria, a Non-executive Director of the Company, has stepped down with immediate effect to focus on his other business interests.

The Board of Directors of Bacanora would like to thank Kiran for the valuable personal contribution he has made in assisting with the development of Sonora, which is currently the subject of a Feasibility Study for a 35,000 tpa lithium carbonate operation. The Company is evaluating candidates with the relevant experience to complement its Board, as it focuses on advancing Sonora towards the construction and production phases.

ABOUT BACANORA:

Bacanora is a Canadian and London listed minerals explorer (TSX VENTURE:BCN)(AIM:BCN). The Company explores and develops industrial mineral projects, with a primary focus on lithium. The Sonora Lithium Project, which consists of ten mining concession areas covering approximately 100 thousand hectares in the northeast of Sonora State. The Company, through drilling and exploration work to date, has established an Indicated Mineral Resource (in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101")) of 4.5 million tonnes (lithium carbonate equivalent) and 2.7 million tonnes Inferred. A Pre-Feasibility Study completed in Q1 2016 demonstrated the positive economics associated with becoming a 35,000 tpa lithium carbonate and 50,000 tpa SOP producer in Mexico. The Company is led by a team with lithium expertise which have proven mine development, construction and operational experience.

