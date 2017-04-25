BackupAssist Announces Strong Revenue Growth as Company Expands Global Reach into 165 Countries

Company Software Deployments to Small and Medium Businesses Surge with MSP Revenues Driving Increase of 34% Quarter over Quarter

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - BackupAssist™, a provider of automated server backup software for small and medium businesses (SMBs), today announced global expansion of its operations with a growing customer base in 165 countries. Further expansion of company sales operations is highlighted by robust growth of 34% quarter over quarter, driven by managed service providers (MSPs) who deliver BackupAssist-powered cloud backup to SMBs.

According to a recent report1 by the Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), improving data backup and recovery has consistently been one of the most important IT priorities over the past five years. Tactical-level backup/recovery (as well as more strategic-level BC/DR efforts) continue to dominate mindshare as production loads evolve and businesses of every size are increasingly dependent on their IT systems and services. With a focus on data recovery solutions for SMBs, BackupAssist has developed software that is customized to meet the unique requirements of these organizations. As a result, company growth has accelerated significantly since the founding of BackupAssist in 2002.

BackupAssist produces backup and recovery software for small and medium size businesses (SMBs), providing business continuity through comprehensive data protection for both physical and virtual servers. The software delivers high value backup and recovery that is reliable and simple to use for the protection of Windows Servers, applications, data, and systems. Clients benefit from bare-metal recovery to the same or alternate hardware; cloud backup for remote recovery; granular recovery tools for Microsoft Exchange, SQL, or Hyper-V environments; and data archiving for long-term backup data retention. The Microsoft Gold certified solution also allows for backup to a comprehensive range of backup targets, including NAS, RDX, iSCSI, local drives, optical drives, USB HDDs, tape backup systems, and the cloud.

In support of its sales operations, BackupAssist maintains an active channel partner ecosystem, which includes VARs and managed service providers (MSPs). Company partners have the opportunity to resell BackupAssist software directly to customers for onsite installation or they can leverage BackupAssist as the foundation for managed backup and recovery services. MSPs deploy BackupAssist Multisite Manager to provide multi-tenant backup and recovery services to customers in their regions of operation. Multisite Manager is a partner-friendly cloud-based application that allows partners to manage BackupAssist installations via a WAN or LAN.

"We run a global operation that is highly dependent on our ability to respond quickly to unforeseen circumstances. Every minute of downtime impacts productivity," said Gabriel Mejia, Global IT Director, Arquitectonica. "BackupAssist has been very effective at supporting our data recovery requirements. We run all of our local backups with BackupAssist in addition to our off-site replication solution and it has simplified the process tremendously. We receive about 100 file recovery requests per week and support tickets that used to take hours now take minutes to close. The software has served our organization reliably for years and we highly recommend it for both physical and virtual IT environments."

"With advanced features developed exclusively for small to midsize businesses, BackupAssist provides reliable and efficient data protection that reduces downtime across physical, virtual, and cloud environments," said Linus Chang, CEO and Co-Founder of BackupAssist. "Companies in North America and beyond recognize the advantages of our high value solution which has helped us to achieve considerable momentum. As organizations demand greater performance from their backup and recovery platform, we expect this trend to continue bolstering our growth worldwide."

Tweet This: .@BackupAssist Announces Strong Revenue Growth as Company Expands Global Reach into 165 Countries - http://bit.ly/2pSncBx - #cloud #backup

Resources:

Visit BackupAssist online at http://www.backupassist.com

Follow BackupAssist on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/BackupAssist

Follow BackupAssist on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/BackupAssist

Follow BackupAssist on Spiceworks at https://community.spiceworks.com/pages/backupassist

About BackupAssist

Founded in 2002, BackupAssist has offices in the United States and Australia. The company specializes in automated server backup and recovery software for small to medium size businesses (SMBs), providing protection for physical, virtual, and cloud environments. The company's high value, multi-platform software is easy to manage and use, reliably supporting tens of thousands of customers in 165 countries. To learn more about BackupAssist, please visit http://www.backupassist.com or call 812-206-4265.

1 Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), Why You Still Need Backup, February 2016, http://www.esg-global.com/hubfs/ESG-Brief-Why-You-Still-Need-Backup-Feb-2016.pdf