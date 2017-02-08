Baffle Announces Support for SQL Databases -- Enabling End-to-End Encryption for All Enterprise Applications

Expands Executive Team -- New VP of Engineering and Chief Cryptography Advisor

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - Baffle, Inc. today announced that its Encryption as a Service (EaaS) solution now supports SQL databases, to ensure that sensitive data remains encrypted end-to-end -- from production through processing; while being stored on-premise, in the cloud, and while being processed by databases and applications.

This announcement comes on the heels of several key trends in data security. The year 2016 marked an all-time high in data breaches in the U.S. (up 40% compared to 2015), and as more enterprises are migrating key workloads to the cloud, there is an increased concern about security as sensitive data moves from a company's own data centers to a shared third party computing facility. Furthermore, more stringent privacy regulations like General Data Protection Regulation (EU 2016/379) are imposing stiffer penalties for enterprises that lose customers' sensitive data.

Baffle's EaaS solution addresses this problem by making database encryption easier to adopt and integrate into existing enterprise workflows. It accomplishes this across the enterprise by:

Supporting SQL databases, in addition to NoSQL databases as announced in late 2016, with the use of BaffleShield™, its SQL layer database proxy

Automating multiple native database encryption capabilities including management of keys using BaffleManager™, an intuitive management console that allows security administrators to define and enforce data security compliance policies

Implementing advanced application-based encryption without any change to existing application code and allowing all SQL queries on encrypted data

"Baffle gives application developers an encryption option that interfaces directly to the application that moves data into and out of their database. This creates new and unique data privacy architectural options without complicating the application code itself, solving security vulnerabilities in existing database environments," said Frank Shirmo, CISSP, CSSLP, CMDSP, PCI-QSA -- Chief, Technology and Information Security Practice at ITPG Secure Compliance.

Baffle was recently selected as a Top 10 Finalist in the 2017 RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox Contest. This recognition demonstrates both the importance of the security problem that Baffle's solution addresses and the uniqueness of Baffle's breakthrough innovation. Baffle will also be at RSA 2017 providing demos of its EaaS solution at the Early Stage Expo, Booth #9, being held at the Marriott Marquis in San Francisco, CA from February 14th to 16th, 2017.

"InfoSec professionals are looking for secure and easy-to-use solutions to meet compliance requirements for data encryption, and no other solution has Baffle's capability to focus on securing application data stored in enterprise databases," said Ameesh Divatia, Baffle co-founder and CEO. "Our solution gives database and application administrators a new approach to enable encryption everywhere, with a simple, centralized way to implement database and application encryption throughout the enterprise without any changes to the application code. Even in the unfortunate event of a data breach due to compromised database administrator credentials, Baffle makes the breach irrelevant because the stolen data is encrypted and hence useless to the hacker."

Baffle also announces the expansion of its senior leadership team with two additions; Min-Hank Ho comes aboard as Baffle's VP of Engineering, and Mihir Bellare joins as Chief Cryptography Advisor.

Ho worked as the Director of Software Development for Oracle since 2008 where he led the development of Oracle Advanced Security and Oracle Key Vault. His specialties include Encryption, Key Management, Dynamic Masking, Cloud Security, Information Security, Database, Data Protection, Authentication and Access Control.

Bellare is a co-inventor of the HMAC algorithm used in TLS and of the RSA-OAEP encryption scheme. He has published several seminal papers in the field of cryptography. He is currently a professor at the University of California, San Diego, and a Fellow of the Association for Computing Machinery and recipient of the ACM Kanellakis Award.

Baffle has released the world's first solution for end-to-end data encryption. Baffle has the ability to protect data at all times from production through processing, including when in use, with a simple delivery mechanism to help any organization accelerate the migration of data stores and workflows to the cloud without compromising data security. For more information, visit http://www.baffle.io.