Baffle Recognized on CRN's 2017 Security 100 List

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Baffle, Inc., developer of the world's first solution for end-to-end database encryption, announced today that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Baffle to its annual Security 100 list. This project recognizes the coolest security vendors in each of five categories: Endpoint Security; Identity Management and Data Protection; Network Security; SIEM and Security Analytics; and Web, Email and Application Security. The companies on CRN's Security 100 list have demonstrated creativity and innovation in product development, as well as a strong commitment to delivering those offerings through a vibrant channel of solution providers.

Baffle has been named as one of the 2017 Top 15 Coolest Vendors in the category of Identity Management and Data Protection.

In addition to recognizing security technology vendors for outstanding products and services, the Security 100 list serves as a valuable guide for solution providers trying to navigate the IT security market. The list aids prospective channel partners in identifying the vendors that can best help them improve or expand their security offerings.

Baffle has been recognized for its innovative solutions in bringing encryption technology to the public and private cloud, offering Encryption-as-a-Service to make data breaches irrelevant by keeping data encrypted from end-to-end, from production through processing, even in the event of a data breach or compromised database administrator credentials. Baffle recently expanded its solution to be available for SQL databases, and was named as a finalist in the 2017 RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox Contest.

"In an age of cyberattacks and heightened concerns about cybercrime against businesses of all sizes, protecting data has become a top priority, and security solutions are in higher demand than ever," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's annual Security 100 list honors the expert technology suppliers at the forefront of this thriving field, and supports solution providers in their search for the right vendor partners to help them leverage the rich business opportunities it offers."

"Baffle is honored to be recognized as part of the CRN annual Security 100 List, and this shows that our company has momentum in delivering an industry-leading solution for data encryption," said Ameesh Divatia, Baffle co-founder and CEO. "IT administrators are facing an environment where data breaches are becoming almost inevitable; a matter of 'when,' not 'if.' This is why Baffle has designed first-of-its-kind secure and easy-to-use solutions to meet compliance and audit requirements for data encryption, focused on automating native database encryption capabilities and key management. Baffle's breakthrough approach of implementing application-based encryption without modifying the application and supporting all SQL operations on encrypted data is setting a new standard of securing application data stored in any cloud-hosted or on-premise database."

As data privacy regulations such as General Data Protection Regulation (EU 2016/379) get closer to their enforcement deadline, Baffle is engaging with channel partners across the globe to enable their customers to better protect the security of their data as breaches become more common and more costly.

The Security 100 list will be featured in the April 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/security100.

