Baffle Selected as Finalist for RSA Conference 2017 Innovation Sandbox Contest

Baffle Recognized for Leadership in Enabling End-to-End Encryption Across All Data Platforms

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - Baffle, Inc. has been named one of 10 finalists for the RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox Contest 2017 for its work in making data breaches irrelevant by enabling encryption everywhere, at-rest or in-process, across all data platforms. On Monday, February 13, 2017, Baffle will showcase its information security solution to the Innovation Sandbox Contest panel of judges for a chance to be named "RSAC Most Innovative Startup 2017."

The Innovation Sandbox Contest is an opportunity to spotlight new approaches to information security technology, provides advice and counsel for entrepreneurs, and exposes the RSA Conference community to venture capitalists, industry experts, senior level business practitioners, and thought leaders.

"It's no secret that past winners of this honor have become successful additions to the information security industry, and there's no doubt this year's crop of finalists will produce another hit," said Sandra Toms, vice president at RSA and curator of RSA Conference. "This event gives startups the kind of visibility and validation that can easily turn into high growth and increased funding, which we expect to continue with this year's top 10."

Baffle was selected for this honor because of the company's innovative approach to data security. Instead of just protecting data, Baffle goes a step further by making data breaches irrelevant by ensuring that any data stolen from the database will always be encrypted and of no use to the attacker. With Baffle's solution, sensitive data remains encrypted from end-to-end -- from production through processing; while being stored on-premise, in the cloud, and while being processed by databases and applications.

In an era when more enterprises are migrating to the cloud and data breaches are becoming increasingly common, Baffle's leadership team believes that a new mindset is needed for approaching data security along with innovative ways of delivering the encryption as an easy to use service.

"As more organizations are migrating sensitive application workloads to the cloud, we are seeing heightened concerns about data security," said Ameesh Divatia, Baffle co-founder and CEO. "According to statistics from breachlevelindex.com, since 2013, more than 5.9 billion data records have been lost or stolen, but only 4% of these breaches involved data that was encrypted. Lack of encryption remains a significant threat to data security. Our solution offers a new approach to data security based on enabling encryption everywhere, without impact to the application. Even in the event of a data breach or in the case of compromised database administrator credentials, Baffle customers can be assured that their data, when stolen, will be useless to hackers."

Baffle's new end-to-end encryption-as-a-service solution was launched for early access in October 2016. The components of Baffle's solution include:

BaffleManager™, an intuitive management console that will simplify encryption deployment and management

BaffleShield™, a SQL layer reverse proxy that transparently encrypts data for applications enabling end-to-end data security

"RSAC Most Innovative Startup 2017" will be determined at the conclusion of the Innovation Sandbox Contest after each finalist gives a short presentation to a panel of judges that includes Asheem Chandna, partner at Greylock Partners; Gerhard Eschelbeck, vice president of security and privacy engineering at Google; Niloofar Razi Howe, senior vice president and chief strategy officer, RSA Corporate; Patrick Heim, head of trust and security at DropBox; and Paul Kocher, president and chief scientist of Cryptography Research division at Rambus.

Additional information about "RSAC Most Innovative Startup 2017" and Innovation Sandbox Contest can be found at: https://www.rsaconference.com/events/us17/agenda/innovation-sandbox-contest.

About Baffle

Baffle has released the world's first solution for end-to-end data encryption for early access. Baffle has the ability to protect data at all times from production through processing, including when in use, with a simple delivery mechanism to help any organization accelerate the migration of data stores and workflows to the cloud without compromising data security. For more information, visit http://www.baffle.io

About RSA Conference

RSA® Conference is the premier series of global events where the world talks security and leadership gathers, advances and emerges. Whether attending in the U.S., the EMEA region, or the Asia-Pacific region, RSA Conference events are where the security industry converges to discuss current and future concerns and get access to the people, content and ideas that help enable individuals and companies to win, grow and do their best. It is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential and thought-provoking thinkers and leaders in security today. For information on events, online programming and the most up-to-date news pertaining to the information security industry visit www.rsaconference.com.