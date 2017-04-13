Bahamas Tourism Office Launches Ambitious Road Show

Bahamas Product Celebrations in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Orlando

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - The Bahamas Tourism Offices (BTO) launched the first in a series of ambitious sales missions across Florida designed to reengage the traveling public ahead of the summer and winter seasons.

The mission, aptly renamed the 'Bahamas Product Celebration', kicked off in Miami at the W South Beach on Wednesday night. The celebration culminated with a down home 'party in the backyard'.

"The objective is to coordinate the Bahamas Product Celebrations to bring awareness of new hotel offerings, destination product developments, new air and cruise services from multiple Florida gateways to TIOTB," BTO Area Manager Jennifer Gardiner-Bannister said. "This also provides an opportunity to continue to grow relationships to conduct one-on-one sales and marketing focused meetings."

Throughout the festivities, the 50 travel agents and media in attendance heard from 20 suppliers representing various attractions or properties in The Bahamas. There were also surprise performances by a local Junkanoo group, Sunshine Junkanoo. It was a night to remember and gave invited guests a small taste of what they can expect when visiting The Bahamas.

"While it's about educating the travel community about why it's better in The Bahamas, focusing on our 16 islands," Gardiner-Bannister said. "We also need to push our attractions, our culture -- made up by our music and cuisine -- so we had a Junkanoo rush out. But it's key because we're trying to reestablish and to expand The Bahamas business in the Florida market and the wider United States. But we are focusing specifically on Florida as the lowest hanging fruit. We are trying to grow our numbers."

The travel agents danced as the Junkanoo band performed. For some, it was the first time watching the colorful performance.

"This Bahamas Product Celebration truly showcases the culture, the food, and the people. The Bahamas is a special place," said Nick Jaramillo, owner of TEI Vacations and former President of CTO. "I am here tonight to support The Islands Of The Bahamas. The representatives have supported me for many years."

Juan Rodrigues, Sales Manager, American Airlines Vacations added, "The Bahamas Product Celebrations exposes the Islands Of The Bahamas to the travel agent. It is so important to have the relationships with the industry partners."

The Bahamas Product Celebrations continues tonight at the W Fort Lauderdale Beach. From there, the next presentation will take place on Tuesday at the West-Shore Grand in Tampa. The Bahamas Tourist Office's tour will culminate in Orlando at the Hard Rock Hotel on Wednesday.

The Islands Of The Bahamas have a place in the sun for everyone from Nassau and Paradise Island to Grand Bahama to The Abaco Islands, The Exuma Islands, Harbour Island, Long Island and others. Each island has its own personality and attractions for a variety of vacation styles with some of the world's best scuba diving, fishing, sailing, boating, as well as, shopping and dining. The destination offers an easily accessible tropical getaway and provides convenience for travelers with preclearance through U.S. customs and immigration, and the Bahamian dollar at par with the U.S. dollar. Do everything or do nothing, just remember It's Better in The Bahamas. For more information on travel packages, activities and accommodations, call 1-800-Bahamas or visit www.Bahamas.com. Look for The Bahamas on the web on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/13/11G135897/Images/Image_1_-_ARP_7858-3c9088b10ea0b1d48b6c641072469f4a.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/13/11G135897/Images/Image_2_-_ARP_7917-17dcd5e4c0108fc3ae9325ee3499b952.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/13/11G135897/Images/Image_3_-_ARP_7845-21a757e8d6ebb23b820a8ce88185de7d.jpg