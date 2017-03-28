Baidu Kicks Off Overseas Campus Recruitment to Attract Global Talent

BEIJING, CHINA--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - Baidu ( NASDAQ : BIDU) kicks off its first overseas campus recruitment campaign today, visiting top research universities in the U.S. As the company looks to foster its global talent pool, it seeks talent especially in artificial intelligence (AI), such as machine learning, big data, computer vision, natural language processing, and speech technology.

Baidu's recruitment team of senior executives and tech leads have been preparing for months to lead visits to Carnegie Mellon University, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, the University of California Berkeley, Stanford University, Columbia University, and the University of Southern California on a recruitment campaign running through April. A senior Baidu representative will lead a student information session at each campus, which will be followed by on-site interviews the next day.

Baidu's recruitment campaign offers both full-time and internship opportunities at its Beijing headquarters and aims to attract graduates and students who are considering careers in the technology space after their studies and have a strong desire to make global impacts. Moreover, Baidu is looking for talented individuals to join Baidu in leading China's AI revolution and further the company's mission of advancing AI technology to transform industries and improve lives around the world. While there is a focus on AI talent, the recruitment campaign also offers opportunities on product, marketing, finance, user experience and human resource teams.

The PC era and the rise of mobile over the past four or five years are in our rear view mirror; we are now living and breathing the era of artificial intelligence. AI represents an enormous opportunity, and Baidu is primed to lead the AI revolution in China, as a result of years of investment and the company's position at the intersection of big data, technology and search, as well as it's access to the best R&D talent in China and globally. Baidu invests roughly 15 percent of its revenues into R&D each year, and of the more than 20 billion yuan ($2.9 billion) Baidu has spent on R&D over the past two and a half years, the majority goes to AI endeavors.

Baidu has a deep bench of over 1,300 employees focused on AI, including AI leaders COO Qi Lu, President Ya-qin Zhang, and Vice President Wang Haifeng; and technology experts Lin Yuanqing, Adam Coates, and Jing Kun. Baidu recently appointed Ya-qin Zhang to head up Baidu's U.S. operations, Baidu's global base for talent and R&D. It also announced a plan to double down on the company's investment and R&D efforts in the U.S. by setting up a new research facility in Silicon Valley with the capacity to house 150 people.

Please visit our recruitment website for more details on the campaign:

http://talent.baidu.com/external/baidu/activityPage/haiwai/index.html