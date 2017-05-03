Baim Institute and Pulse Infoframe Collaborate to Bring Digital Age Data Mining and Communication Tools to Clinical Research and Development

Partnership to Result in Real Time Analytics, Visualization, and Rapid, On-Demand Data Mining to Benefit Patients and Trial Sponsors Faster

BOSTON, MA and LONDON, ON--(Marketwired - May 03, 2017) - Senior executives from Baim Institute for Clinical Research, a leading non-profit academic research organization, and Pulse Infoframe Inc., a leading cloud-based health care data insights company, announced a partnership to augment clinical trials with evidence-based registries, patient portals, real-time analytics, and data visualization. Researchers believe the partnership will result in greater research productivity, which in turn should improve patient outcomes sooner.

"The Baim Institute's principal investigators will be able to search their registries, correlate a myriad of data brought together in one registry through a few simple key strokes and obtain deep insights into the target population," said Dr. Femida Gwadry-Sridhar, Founder and CEO, Pulse Infoframe. "Research, analysis, reporting and collaboration globally become easier, efficient and much less labor intensive."

"For results of clinical trials to become standard medical practice takes an average of 17 years," said Gwadry-Sridhar. "We hope our partnership with Baim Institute will help reduce that time by allowing researchers to dig deeply into data more easily."

"The ability to deploy innovative registries that accelerate collaboration and define clinical value to improve patient outcomes is another example of how the Baim Institute is transforming clinical research through advanced technologies and partnerships," said Spencer Goldsmith, Baim Institute's President. "The Baim Institute is committed to the delivery of systems that efficiently collect and manage disparate data into actionable information that accelerates time to value. Our relationship with Pulse Infoframe supports and advances that commitment."

About the Baim Institute for Clinical Research

The Boston-based Baim Institute for Clinical Research is a leading, not-for-profit academic research organization that delivers insight, innovation and leadership in today's dynamic research environment. The Baim Institute collaborates with some of the world's most highly respected researchers from renowned institutions to help advance health and quality of life around the world. Since 1993, the Baim Institute has worked on over 450 clinical trials in North America, Europe and Asia.

The Baim Institute is recognized for the design and execution of clinical trials for first-in-class medical devices. Examples of such include trials for the first approved drug-eluting stent, and the first approved transcatheter mitral valve repair device. In addition, Baim recently sponsored and completed the DAPT study, a large, FDA-mandated study that enrolled over 25,000 subjects, evaluating the use of dual antiplatelet therapy after stent implantation.

More information is at www.BaimInstitute.org.

About Pulse Infoframe

Focusing on rare disease, cancer and patient reported outcomes, Pulse Infoframe, a data insights and precision knowledge company, delivers real-time analytics and visualization to advance knowledge, improve outcomes, generate real-world evidence and accelerate time-to-value. Pulse aggregates data from multiple sources, making it available to relevant stakeholders and offering numerous benefits including dramatically improved efficiency, productivity and collaboration. Pulse Infoframe is headquartered in Canada, with offices in the United States, and India.

More information is available at www.pulseinfoframe.com.