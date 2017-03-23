The Cybersecurity Industry's Coveted Global Excellence Awards Winners and Finalists from all over the world were honored by Info Security Products Guide in San Francisco on February 13, 2017

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 23, 2017) - Balabit, a leading provider of Contextual Security technologies, today announced that Info Security Products Guide, a leading information security research and advisory guide, named Balázs Scheidler as the Gold winner of the People Shaping Info Security Award at the recent 2017 Global Excellence Awards®. The security industry celebrated the 13th Annual Global Excellence Awards in San Francisco by honoring excellence in every facet of the industry including products, people behind the successes and best companies.

Scheidler is CTO and co-founder of Balabit, and the inventor of several IT security B2B software solutions that aim to prevent data breaches without constraining business. He has been engaged with IT security and software engineering for two decades, focused on developing award-winning technology solutions to solve the challenges faced by IT security professionals. He created the syslog-ng log management solution used by more than 1 million corporations worldwide. His privileged user monitoring solution protects hundreds of financial institutions, telcos and nuclear power plants from insider threats.

Under Scheidler's leadership, Balabit developed its Contextual Security Intelligence (CSI) platform that protects organizations from threats posed by the misuse of high risk and privileged accounts. It continuously monitors and analyzes the behavior of privileged users inside businesses and alerting security analysts so they can identify anomalies and identify potential threats. CSI creates baselines of normal privileged user behavior and then applies techniques, including biometric identification, to detect suspicious activities.

"Business continuity and the seamless availability of critical data is very important -- every minute of a breakdown could result in thousands of dollars in losses. By providing broad and deep contextual data about security incidents, CSI significantly accelerates incident response and forensics investigations, making it easier to restore normal business operation," Scheidler explained.

CSI actively protects organizations from the threats posed by the misuse of high risk and privileged accounts as these offer the highest potential for attack. Through deep understanding of user activities, and the impact of those activities on entities across the enterprise, potential security threats can be discovered and disrupted.

"Info Security Products Guide's recognition further validates our technology as excellence-in-class and ahead of the curve in delivering high value to organizations around the world, and I am honored to receive this award on behalf of our entire organization," added Scheidler.

More than 40 judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2017 Global Excellence Awards Finalists and Winners. Winners were announced during the awards dinner and presentation on February 13, 2017 in San Francisco attended by the finalists, judges and industry peers.

About Info Security Products Guide

Info Security Products Guide plays a vital role in keeping end-users informed of the choices they can make when it comes to protecting their digital resources. It is written expressly for those who are adamant on staying informed of security threats and the preventive measure they can take. You will discover a wealth of information in this guide including tomorrow's technology today, best deployment scenarios, people and technologies shaping info security and market research reports that facilitate in making the most pertinent security decisions. The Info Security Products Guide Global Excellence Awards recognize and honor excellence in all areas of information security. To learn more, visit www.infosecurityproductsguide.com and stay secured.

About Balabit

Balabit -- founded in Budapest, Hungary -- is a leading provider of contextual security technologies with the mission of preventing data breaches without constraining business. Balabit operates globally with offices across the United States and Europe, together with network of reseller partners. Balabit's Contextual Security Intelligence™ platform protects organizations in real time from threats posed by the misuse of high risk and privileged accounts. Solutions include reliable system and application Log Management with context enriched data ingestion, Privileged User Monitoring and User Behavior Analytics. Together they can identify unusual user activities and provide deep visibility into potential threats. Working in conjunction with existing control-based strategies, Balabit enables a flexible and people-centric approach to improve security without adding additional barriers to business practices. Founded in 2000 Balabit has a proven track record, with 25 Fortune 100 customers and more than 1,000,000 corporate users worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.balabit.com.

The syslog-ng™, the syslog-ng Store Box™, the Shell Control Box™ and the Blindspotter™ as well as the Balabit™ names are trademarks of Balabit S.A. All other product names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.