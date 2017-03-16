Meet Baldwin Evolved: Beautifully Designed, Technologically Advanced

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - Baldwin® Hardware, a leading brand of the Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI) division of Spectrum Brands, Inc. ( NYSE : SPB), today announced the official launch of Baldwin Evolved, the next generation of smart handlesets and deadbolts blending exquisite architectural designs with Kevo technology. Baldwin also announced the addition of screen door hardware to its luxurious Estate collection. The new products will be on display at the 2017 Architectural Digest Design Show booth number 293. Attendees will be able to experience Evolved through Baldwin's Augmented Reality app, as well as have a chance to win one of several Evolved handlesets at the Baldwin booth.

"With today's top talent coming together at the AD Show to celebrate design, this is the perfect setting to launch Evolved, a beautifully designed, luxurious Baldwin handleset that is technologically advanced," said PJ Rosch, senior brand manager for Baldwin Hardware, Spectrum Brands, Inc. - Hardware and Home Improvement Division. "Our industrial design team has been working tirelessly to ensure the design of Evolved meets the highest standards of Baldwin customers, while also offering a technological solution they have been requesting."

EVOLVED

Baldwin Evolved delivers an electronic solution designed to exceed the luxurious architectural standards of Baldwin customers. By leveraging Bluetooth technology, Evolved offers an easy touch-to-open solution in 18 handleset styles and three deadbolts. Customers can choose from 18 Baldwin finishes for customizable style.

Evolved connects through advanced gateway technology to allow users to easily open and close doors via their smartphone and the Kevo mobile app, which runs in the background so there is no need to open the app to enter the home. By downloading the app, users can easily issue "ekeys" for remote access. Upgrade to Kevo Plus for real-time access history and remote unlocking capabilities. Evolved's streamlined design easily conceals the technology in a smart, sleek interior design that is 60 percent smaller than other electronic products on the market.

Attendees will be able to experience Evolved through Baldwin's Augmented Reality app and choose which style and finish will look best on their own home.

SCREEN DOOR COLLECTION

Baldwin also is adding screen door hardware to its top-of-the-line Estate collection with the introduction of three new mortise trims with three levers and two knobs. Available in traditional, contemporary and rustic style trims, customers can choose from 18 Baldwin finishes for customizable style.

DOOR COUTURE

In addition to unveiling new products, Baldwin is delighting show goers by bringing Evolved to life. Models adorned in couture looks inspired by the new Baldwin collection bring new meaning to the term "door couture." Show attendees are encouraged to snap pictures with the Baldwin Door Couture models as they walk the show floor. By sharing and hashtagging with and #BaldwinDoorCouture, participants can win one of many $50 Visa gift cards.

"Many people like to say that 'hardware is like jewelry for the door,'" added Rosch. "We prefer to think of Baldwin as a fashion statement for the home; part of your design aesthetic. Baldwin is couture for the door."

To learn more about Baldwin and its portfolio of styles and finishes, please visit http://www.baldwinhardware.com.

ABOUT BALDWIN

Baldwin is part of Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI), a major manufacturer and supplier of residential locksets, residential builders' hardware and faucets with a portfolio of renowned brands, including Kwikset®, Weiser®, Baldwin®, National Hardware®, Stanley®, Pfister™ and EZSET®. HHI is a leader in its key markets with #1 positions in U.S. residential locksets (Kwikset), Canada residential locksets (Weiser), U.S. luxury locksets (Baldwin), and U.S. builders' hardware (Stanley-National Hardware), and #3 in U.S. retail plumbing (Pfister). Headquartered in Orange County, California, HHI has a global sales force and operates manufacturing and distribution facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Asia.