Balmoral Announces Appointment of Ms. Frances Petryshen as Corporate Secretary of the Company

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - December 23, 2016) - Balmoral Resources Ltd. ("Balmoral" or the "Company") (TSX: BAR) ( OTCQX : BALMF) announced today that, effective immediately, Ms. Frances Petryshen has joined the Company as an Officer in the position of Corporate Secretary. Ms. Petryshen brings over 25 years of management experience with a specialization in corporate compliance and governance for public, private and not-for-profit organizations. She has been a Director and Officer of several public and private companies. Ms. Petryshen is an Accredited Director ("Acc.Dir.") and a Fellow with the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators ("FCIS") where she currently serves as Director of the British Columbia branch of the Institute.

Ms. Petryshen will be replacing Ms. Sue Chipperfield who has retired after seven years with the Company. The Company would like to express its sincere gratitude to Ms. Chipperfield for her diligent efforts on behalf of the shareholders of the Company since its inception.

"While we are sorry to see Ms. Chipperfield retire we are very pleased to have been able to replace her with an individual as experienced and professional as Ms. Petryshen," said Darin Wagner, President and CEO of Balmoral. "We wish Sue all the best in her retirement and are confident that our shareholders will continue to be well served with Frances joining the team."

Balmoral is a well-funded, Canadian-based company actively delineating a series of high-grade gold deposits located along the Bug Lake Gold Trend on its wholly owned, 700 square kilometre Detour Trend Project in Quebec, Canada. The Project also hosts Balmoral's Grasset Ni-Cu-Co-PGE deposit and numerous other gold and base metal discoveries. Employing a drill focused exploration style in one of the world's pre-eminent geological and mining jurisdictions, Balmoral is following an established formula with a goal of maximizing shareholder value through the discovery and development of high-grade, Canadian gold and base metal assets.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including statements regarding the ability of the Company to advance its assets, the ability of the Company to derive value from its assets and the future direction of the Company are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include those related to weather, equipment and staff availability; performance of third parties; risks related to the exploration stage of the Company's projects; market fluctuations in prices for securities of exploration stage companies and in commodity prices; and uncertainties about the availability of additional financing; risks related to the Company's ability to identify one or more economic deposits on the properties, and variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located on the properties; risks related to the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities on the properties; and risks related to the Company's ability to produce minerals from the properties successfully or profitably. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the latest technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

This press release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.