Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce Names 2017 Chamber Advocate Award Winners

At "Breakfast with the Mayor", the Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce will honor five members for their advocacy and commitment to economic and workforce development, education, and community empowerment

BALTIMORE, MD--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - The Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce (The Chamber) today announced that it will honor five members with its highly coveted Chamber Advocate Awards at its upcoming "Breakfast with the Mayor", being held at the Horseshoe Casino Baltimore on Thursday, October 5, 2017. (Register here)

The Honorable Catherine E. Pugh, Baltimore's 50th Mayor, will deliver the keynote address to the 200 business, government and community leaders in attendance. Mayor Pugh will discuss the current business climate, ongoing job creation and workforce development efforts, and the success of the Youth Works program.

Eben Frederick, president, Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce, will present the Baltimore City Chamber Advocate Awards to this year's winners.

"It is a privilege to have Mayor Pugh join us as we recognize those individuals who go above and beyond to support our City's growth and development," said Frederick. "This year's judging was incredibly difficult as we not only received significantly more submissions, but the number of entries that deserved recognition far exceeds the number of awards."

The winners of the 2017 Chamber Advocate Awards

Baltimore City Chamber Advocate Award: Awarded to an Individual of a Member Organization who has gone above and beyond the call of duty to help the Chamber advance its mission in creating a stronger Baltimore Business Community.

WINNER: Mostafa Razzak, CEO & Principal, JMRConnect

Baltimore City Chamber Business Development Advocate Award: Awarded to an Individual of a Member Organization who has provided opportunity through Procurement to the Baltimore Business Community.

WINNER: Will Holmes, Will Holmes Consulting

Baltimore City Chamber Education Advocate Award: Awarded to an Individual of a Member Organization who has created Educational opportunities for Baltimore City residents.

WINNER: Morgan Davis, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine

Baltimore City Chamber Workforce Development Advocate Award: Awarded to an Individual of a Member Organization who has developed job training initiatives to create a stronger workforce for the Baltimore Business Community.

WINNER: Joanna Falcone, The Arc Baltimore

Baltimore City Chamber Community Advocate Award: Awarded to an Individual of a Member Organization who has shown their commitment to build a stronger Baltimore by serving the community in a distinguished manner.

WINNER: John Hamilton, MECU of Baltimore

ABOUT THE BALTIMORE CITY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

As the voice of Baltimore businesses, the Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce's focus is to serve as a forum through which members can grow their respective businesses. Programs and initiatives foster collaboration long-term growth, and development, and each campaign is designed to promote both members and the City's core value propositions. The Chamber is committed to advocating for the continuing adoption of a pro-business agenda by the City of Baltimore and the region on behalf of its members.

